GSOC investigation into George Nkencho shooting will not be completed before anniversary, family told

The investigation into the shooting of George Nkencho by GSOC has been further delayed and will not be completed before the first anniversary of his death, the Garda Ombudsman has informed his family.

George was fatally wounded when shot a number of times by Gardaí attached to the Armed Support Unit on December 30, 2020. He was in possession of a knife and in a distressed state while in a stand-off with Gardaí outside his home in Clonee, Co Dublin, on the day of his death.

GSOC confirmed representatives met with members of the Nkencho family and its representatives this Wednesday and they were updated on the progress of its investigation into Mr Nkencho’s death.

The Nkencho family were informed that while “significant progress” had been made in the investigation, it would not be completed by the first anniversary of George’s death, as had been the target previously.

Further work is required to examine all lines of inquiry, the ombudsman said.

“GSOC was able to confirm to the Nkencho family that significant progress has been made in the investigation, which has been the fruit of extensive inquiries.

“GSOC also indicated, however, that further work is required to ensure that it concludes its examination of all lines of inquiry arising from its investigation to date.

“As such, while it had been hoped to conclude by the anniversary of Mr Nkencho’s death in December 2021, GSOC informed the family that the demands of the investigation preclude this,” a GSOC spokesperson said.

The family have previously described the delays of the inquest into George’s death as “heartbreaking”.

GSOC told the Nkencho family its “intention is to conclude the investigation as soon as possible” and said the family is “fully informed” about the investigation.

“GSOC is very grateful to the Nkencho family for its engagement with us, at what continues to be a very difficult time for them.

“As this investigation remains ongoing, GSOC does not intend to comment further at this time,” the spokesperson said.



