Groups of up to 15 can meet up for outdoor non-contact dance, music or arts activities from Monday

Groups of up to 15 people will be able to meet up for outdoor non-contact dance, music or arts activities from Monday.

Culture Minister Catherine Martin confirmed that as well as pods of 15 being allowed to meet up for outdoor non-contact sports training, cultural non-contact activities will also be allowed, such as dancing.

“Outdoor dance for groups of up to 15 will be permitted and the same for all non-contact outdoor activities will be allowed,” she told the Oireachtas Arts Committee this afternoon.

She also confirmed that Cabinet Ministers are expected to sign off on reopenings for museums, galleries and libraries next week.

This will be a “positive first step” for the arts industry, according to Minister Martin.

However, theatres will have to wait to reopen as they are “enclosed spaces”.

“We indicated that at the last announcement, that when we would come to end of April we would look for museums and galleries,” she said.

“I think that’s a positive first step for the reopening of our culture and arts.

“It is significant that that is happening in May.”

She added that theatres are “slightly different” because they have enclosed seating and are different from “walking through a gallery”.

Theatres are likely to have to wait longer for reopening.

She was answering Fianna Fáil Senator Malcolm Byrne’s questions about when the sector will begin to reopen.

The Senator said that there’s more interaction between people “in a supermarket than in a theatre”.

He also added that “artistic and music communities have helped us through the pandemic.”

“As part of our recovery, we also need to recognise that we need to rebuild our cultural identities,” he said.

Minister Martin said that Ministers need to be guided by public health advice and that she is “cautiously optimistic” about reopening.

Meanwhile, Government Chief Whip and Minister of State for Sports Jack Chambers said children’s outdoor sports will also be prioritised by Ministers to “catch up” on lost time.

“We want to see a broader reopening of sport and because it’s outdoor, because it’s important for physical and mental health, we’re going to catch up on lost time,” he told the Committee.

“We’re ambitious to prioritise that as Government makes its decision next week,” he added.

