Groper who sexually assaulted two women in a Dublin bar will be spared criminal record if he makes €100 charity donation

A groper who sexually assaulted two women in a Dublin bar has been told he will be spared a criminal record if he makes a €100 charity donation.

Nourden Belarbi (32) was chased away by the first victim when he grabbed her breast, then had a drink thrown over him by the second woman when he groped her bottom.

The first woman saw what happened to the second and went to tell her she too had been assaulted, before alerting security.

Judge Colin Daly gave Belarbi two days to pay the donation to the Rape Crisis Centre after hearing he was deemed to be at the lowest risk of re-offending.

The accused was remanded on continuing bail.

Belabri, a former Algerian soldier with an address at Grace Park Gardens, Drumcondra, Dublin, had pleaded guilty.

Dublin District Court heard the incidents happened at a pub in the north of the city on October 14, 2018. Neither of the victims knew the accused.

The case was heard previously and came back before Judge Daly today for a probation report.

The judge asked defence solicitor Colleen Gildernew if the accused had read the previously-submitted victim impact statements.

She replied that Belarbi was a "very anxious man" and was "somewhat distressed."

"So were the two victims, by what they experienced on the night," Judge Daly said.

The accused had lost his job initially but was now working again, as a warehouse operative, Ms Gildernew said.

Judge Daly said Belarbi was described in the probation report as being at the lowest possible risk for this type of offending, and having "learned a valuable lesson".

Previously, the court heard the first woman (41) was out socialising with friends when she was approached by the accused. He proceeded to grab her breast and she became upset and chased him away, the court heard.

Belarbi then went to another area in the same pub and approached the second victim (30).

He grabbed this woman on her bottom and this victim became upset and threw a drink over the accused, the court heard.

The first victim observed what happened and approached the second woman and told her “she too had been assaulted", a garda sergeant said.

The woman approached security staff and told them Belarbi had sexually assaulted her. One of the security staff had witnessed the first assault and contacted the gardaí.

Belarbi was escorted to the front door and the gardaí arrived.

The court heard both victims had alcohol taken but were not intoxicated, while Belarbi was “slightly intoxicated” at the time.

Judge Daly said victim impact statements were "very hard-hitting and eloquent" and the women were "very severely affected by what happened".

Belarbi was "incredibly apologetic" and "felt badly" about what happened, Ms Gildernew said.

The accused had come to Ireland from Algeria, where he had spent much of his adult life in the army, Ms Gildernew said.

He had been treated for

PTSD after leaving the army and was granted asylum here.

