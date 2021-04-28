Grenfell Tower project manager insists residents listened to despite claims they were branded ‘troublemakers’ 

The Grenfell Tower refurbishment project manager has insisted the complaints and concerns of all residents were listened to "because you can't afford not to".

The inquiry into the fatal June 2017 blaze has heard how some residents felt they were perceived as troublemakers for raising issues with the Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (TMO).

Resident Edward Daffarn had long campaigned about safety issues at the tower, and famously predicted the fire in a blog post seven months before it happened.

He has previously told the inquiry he believed raising an issue was seen as a "reason for them (TMO and the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea) to sort of come after you rather than understand that as citizens we have a right to raise concerns".

He said residents were not treated with "respect, or humanity, or empathy, and if they (the TMO) had done, we wouldn't be sitting here now".

Read More

But on Wednesday, project manager Claire Williams said issues raised by Mr Daffarn were never dismissed, and that it was the "style" of how he raised them that meant she had to "work a little bit harder to get through the use of language or the tone to understand the issue".

She told the hearing: "Every complaint or issue raised by Mr Daffarn was taken seriously because quite often he would bring things to our attention that maybe other people hadn't said."

She described him as a "forerunner" in raising issues and said that "quite often he was on the money, he was picking things up at an early stage".

She added: "But I think he is one resident out of 120, so everybody else would also be given equal attention to what they said because everybody lives their lives differently, everybody had a different home with different issues.

"So they would all be given, you would listen to all of them because you can't afford not to."

Ms Williams said she "would never dismiss anything Mr Daffarn said", adding that it would be "very silly to ignore things (complaints) just because it had a particular name on it".

Another resident, nurse Betty Kasote, previously told the inquiry she had been treated as a "troublemaker" by the TMO when she tried to get leaks in her flat fixed.

Ms Kasote, who moved into the tower in 1996, said that as time passed interactions with the TMO "became much worse", with staff becoming "shorter with me and were less open to trying to sort things out for me".

Earlier this week another TMO employee Siobhan Rumble insisted residents were involved in "lots of consultation" about refurbishment plans for the block, but that meetings sometimes descended into "a screaming match".

On Wednesday, lead counsel to the inquiry Richard Millett QC asked Ms Williams if she had any training at the TMO since taking up her role in September 2013 "in how to think and put yourself in the other person's position and work out how to deal with a resident's complaint, without allowing unconscious bias to come into it."

Ms Williams said: "I had no formal training at the TMO."

She said she had previously done training under the Equality Act with another organisation.

The inquiry was briefly paused on Wednesday after shouts could be heard.

A small group of protesters is believed to have gathered outside the inquiry building in Paddington, west London.

Posts on social media had encouraged people to gather outside the inquiry to "make our voices heard again".