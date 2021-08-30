Greg O'Shea reignites rumours he's dating UK influencer as he holidays in Mykonos

Greg O’Shea has reignited rumours that he’s dating UK influencer Kate Hutchins.

The former Love Island winner jetted off to Mykonos in Greece last week, and fans have discovered that Kate was exploring the island at the same time.

Taking to Instagram, Greg said that his first time in Greece was “even better than [he] imagined,” but left his followers wondering who he had been travelling with.

One fan asked the Olympian under his latest post: “Who is on holiday with you Greg?”

The rugby star replied: “Travel buddy.”

But some eagle-eyed followers made the connection that Greg and Kate were both holidaying in Mykonos at the same time, with one writing: “He’s dating Kate Hutchins.”

Greg and Kate were first rumoured to be dating in April 2020, when they both shared similar photos from a trip to Dubai.

The pair posted solo photos of themselves in the desert with the same backdrop and footprints in the sand.

Kate, who is based in London, is a lifestyle influencer and boasts a whopping 482,000 followers on her Instagram account.

The 24-year-old has a degree in Graphic Branding and Identity at University of the Arts London.

Meanwhile, Greg is best known for winning the 2019 series of Love Island with Amber Gill, after arriving into the villa just two weeks before the final.

Unfortunately, the Limerick native’s relationship with Amber didn’t last long, and he was accused of dumping the Newcastle girl over text just weeks after they took home the crown.

Since his Love Island victory, Greg has been focusing on fulfilling his law degree and recently completed his FE1 exams.

He also made it to the Olympic Games in Tokyo this year as part of Ireland’s rugby sevens team – the first time Irish rugby has ever qualified for the Games.