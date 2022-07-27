Greens sign off on new drive to champion grass-fed Irish beef as a protected and defining national quality product

THE Greens have signed off in Cabinet on a new drive to champion grass-fed Irish beef as a protected and defining national quality product.

Approval will now be sought from the EU, which would give Irish beef the same unique designation as enjoyed by champagne as a distinctly French regional product.

A spokesman for the Greens defended the move, which comes at a time when Eamon Ryan has spoken for the first time about reducing the number of the national herd and the need for agriculture and the beef sector to make major commitments towards emission reductions.

Meanwhile Government sources admitted it was “disappointing” that less than half of all climate-related tasks aimed for completion in the second quarter of this year have been achieved.

Just 45pc of 277 separate jobs to be completed between March and June this year under the Climate Action Plan agreed at the end of last year have been achieved.

A spokesman for Eamon Ryan, asked if the high failure rate of 55pc contrasted with the Green Party’s demand for farmers to do more, commented: “It underlines the importance of us all putting our shoulders to the wheel.”

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue updated Cabinet on an application for Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) for Irish grass-fed beef, after agreement between his department and An Bord Bia, along with their Northern Ireland counterparts, for it to apply to the whole island.

It would give Irish beef a premium status, much like the Kerrygold brand has done for Irish butter.

The European Commission will now advise on the next steps – which will include a three-month period for other European countries to challenge the idea of Irish beef marketing itself as officially a cut above the rest.

Under EU approval, products can be registered and protected internationally once they are deemed to have an intrinsic link between their defining qualities or characteristics and place of origin.

PGI applies to a number of agricultural products already, from cheese to wine and other drinks and foodstuffs.

“We have no problem with it,” said a Green spokesman. “We’re very supportive of our beef and dairy sectors. But like all sectors, there is a need to reduce emissions across the board.”

Asked if consumers should eat less Irish beef, he said: “A balanced diet is very important for everybody. We tend not to lecture anybody.”

At the same time there has been a collapse in the completion of climate tasks set out in the Climate Action Plan in the second quarter – after 85pc of jobs allocated to the first three months of 2022 were achieved.

This fell to less than half of the items assigned to the second quarter, bringing the cumulative percentage of completions down to 71pc.

Officials blamed the length of stakeholder consultations and capacity/capability issues.

A Green spokesman said the 45pc success rate in Q2 pointed out the need to now “ramp up” the level of delivery in the quarter taking in July, August and September, which is often a slacker time because of summer holidays.