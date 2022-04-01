Greenhouse gas emissions from industry jump 15pc in a year

Greenhouse gas emissions from the country’s most energy-intensive industries increased by 15pc last year.

The 105 factories, plants and facilities combined generated 15.3 million tonnes of carbon and other greenhouse gases, two million more than in 2020 and around a quarter of total national emissions.

They include electricity generation stations, cement plants, manufacturing facilities, pharmaceutical companies, large-scale dairy processors, data centres and airlines.

The figures were released on Friday by the EU’s Emissions Trading System (ETS) which regulates emission allowances for around 11,000 individual facilities across the EU.

The average increase EU-wide was 9.1pc.

Laura Burke, director of the Environmental Protection Agency, said the increase in Ireland was unwelcome given the urgent necessity to reduce emissions.

“The increase we are seeing for 2021 is disappointing and is a reminder of the need for policies and decisions which support sustained emissions reductions in power generation and industrial emissions,” she said.

“The challenges faced in the power generation sector are in sharp focus at the moment.

“We must ensure that we are taking decisions now which recognise the urgency of the climate change challenge and that will deliver reductions in emissions.”

The increase was partly due to a return to higher levels of activity as Covid disruption lessened in 2021 compared to 2020, and partly because of increased use of coal and older gas-fired plants for electricity generation.

Two newer more efficient gas-fired power plants were out of service for repairs for long periods last year and production at the coal-fired plant at Moneypoint was increased to compensate.

Prolonged calm weather also meant winds for renewable energy were lower than usual.

Even with those explanations, emissions from the ETS sector were higher last year than in 2019 before Covid or any disruption to power generation.

The electricity generation sector recorded the highest increase at 21pc while the cement plants had the next highest rise at 17pc.

Emissions from aviation grew by 11pc which is being attributed to the return to flights after the vast majority were grounded in 2020.

Industrial emissions collectively grew by 7pc but within that group, some sectors performed better than others. Emissions from pharmachem industries grew by 3pc.

The Government has a legally binding target of reducing national emissions by half over this decade.