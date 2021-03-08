Green Party Councillor who resigned after giving birth brands lack of maternity leave for politicians ‘embarrassing’

A Green Party Councillor who resigned her seat on the South Dublin County Council has said the lack of maternity leave for politicians is “embarrassing”.

Clare O’Byrne, who was co-opted onto the South Dublin County Council in February 2020 after Francis Noel O’Duffy’s election to the Dáil, said it is not feasible to ask a new mother to return to work straight away.

Ms O’Byrne was speaking on RTÉ’s ‘Drivetime’ when she said it was simply not possible to fulfill all her duties as a councillor after recently giving birth.

“I only missed one meeting following the birth of my daughter.. but it’s one thing to show up to meetings, but if you want to do it right - which I do - you have to put the work into it. As a new mother, I think any new parent will tell you, in the first weeks after your child is born you just don’t have that time,” Ms O’Byrne said.

While fellow Green Party Councillors offered to help with her Firhouse-Bohernabreena constituency work for as long as she needed, Ms O’Byrne agreed a more formal recognition of maternity leave was required within politics rather than the goodwill of colleagues.

Ms O’Byrne said while the role of councillor is funded and treated as a part-time job, she felt the demands of being a councillor are more akin to that of a full-time position and couldn’t find the time to attend all meetings required and advocate for constituents while tending to her newborn baby.

“There is no maternity leave at all for politicians, which has been highlighted by Minister McEntee’s at the moment and as a councillor, you’re expected to return to meetings immediately.

“I feel it’s quite embarrassing, for a country such as Ireland, a progressive, wealthy country in the 21st century. I think it’s such a shame that it has come to this, that two months before she is going on maternity leave that there is a scramble underway to find a solution,” Ms O’Byrne said.

