The Government has given a green light for children to go trick or treating this Halloween.

Speaking today, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that children “are not the problem,” amid calls from teacher unions for the return of testing and tracing within schools, as well as the wearing of masks for primary school children.

When asked if children should go trick or treating this Halloween, he said that children can “enjoy themselves”.

“Children are not the problem here,” he said.

He said that children can “play and enjoy themselves, that’s our advice to children”.

He said that the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) are “relatively happy” with the Covid situation in schools.

The Taoiseach also said that there is a need for “intelligent behaviour” and to “keep an eye on ourselves, particularly the adults”.

When asked if he was happy for parents to take children on mid-term holidays abroad and not quarantine them upon their return, Mr Martin said: “travel is allowed”.

“This is a global, once in a century event,” he said.

“I’ve said consistently that there will be many twists and turns in relation to this pandemic and there have been.

“There’s no exact science and or exact precision around the management of the population through a pandemic of this kind.”