Grants of up to €100,000 available for organisations assisting Ukrainian refugees arriving in Ireland

Irish organisations assisting Ukrainian refugees arriving into the country can now apply for grants of up to €100,000.

The grants are being made available from the Ireland for Ukraine Fund, which represents the combined voice of leading media outlets and has received €5m in support from Government

All funds raised are being split equally between addressing the crisis in Ukraine and meeting the needs of people as they arrive into Ireland.

Applications are being invited through four strands namely Primary Response, Community Response, Specialised Response as well as Collaborative Response. The closing date is June 30.

The Community Foundation has formed the strands by identifying areas of need through its established network of voluntary, community and charitable partners across the country – many of which are actively supporting people who have left Ukraine with little or no belongings.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, welcomed the announcement on Thursday.

“In towns and villages across the country, our communities and voluntary organisations are playing a vital role in supporting Ukrainian citizens who have fled this awful war,” she said.

“The Government is determined to support our communities in response to their efforts. This is demonstrated by the contribution of €5m to this particular fund, which is part of an overall €10.5m package announced last week.”

The chief executive officer of The Community Foundation for Ireland said the crisis in Ukraine is continuing to unfold at a “rapid pace”.

Denise Charlton said: “Since people first start arriving into this country we have been using our well-established network of partners to gather information not only about the immediate and pressing need but also emerging challenges for people arriving from Ukraine.

“This is a crisis which is continuing to unfold at a rapid pace. As it unfolds the needs have changed, with first arrivals having the support of friends or family here to those who followed with little more than the clothes on their backs.

“Our grant process is structured so that the full range of support services can apply. This includes smaller organisations on the ground operating in their own local community to frontline agencies addressing specific needs often with specialised expertise as well as national charities who can be facilitated to come together and pool their response given the size of this crisis.

“It is important to acknowledge that this support would not be available without our media partners who have come together for ‘Ireland for Ukraine’ to amplify awareness as well as the generosity of Government.”

For further details, see: communityfoundation.ie.



