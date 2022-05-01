Grandson of Lord Mayor of Cork who died on hunger strike in 1920 attends unveiling of cast bronze sculpture in his honour

Terence MacSwiney, Lord Mayor of Cork City and TD for Mid Cork

THE grandson of a Lord Mayor of Cork who died on hunger strike in an English prison in 1920 attended the unveiling of a new cast bronze sculpture to honour his memory.

Lord Mayor Terence MacSwiney died on hunger strike in Brixton Prison in October 1920 in what proved to be one of the critical events of the War of Independence.

The death of Cork's first citizen - who became Lord Mayor of Cork after his friend and predecessor Tomas MacCurtain was assassinated by a Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC) gang in March 1920 - would influence independence campaigners worldwide including Mahatma Gandhi.

Busts of both Terence MacSwiney and Tomas MacCurtain are now at Cork City Hall.

However, the new bronze sculpture by John Coll aims to further honour MacSwiney's memory and commemorate the 100th anniversary of his death.

The art work was unveiled by Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath in a ceremony attended by Cathal MacSwiney Brugha, the grandson of Terence MacSwiney.

Michael O'Flynn of the O'Flynn Group sponsored the new bust.

Mr Coll’s bust of MacSwiney is an intriguing complement to the famous marble head sculpted by Albert Power now in the Cork Public Museum.

The Independence Museum Kilmurry’s collection incorporates material from the Terence MacSwiney Memorial Museum which was opened in 1965 by Maire MacSwiney Brugha, the only child of Terence MacSwiney.

The museum continues to have a close relationship with the MacSwiney Brugha family and holds an important collection of MacSwiney artifacts including a rare copy of his death mask.

John Coll is one of Ireland’s leading figurative sculptors and his work is found in several national collections.

His commissions include monuments to the writers Patrick Kavanagh and Brendan Behan on the Dublin canals, both beloved landmarks in the city.

More recently he completed a portrait of an tUachtarán Michael D Higgins who, in 2016, opened the new purpose-built museum building in Kilmurry.

The sculpture will be on display at Independence Museum Kilmurry as part of their permanent collection.

Aidan O’Sullivan, Vice Chairman of KHAA said it was a major event for local heritage.

"It is a fitting memorial to Terence MacSwiney marking the centenary of his death on hunger strike," he said.

John Coll said he wanted to capture the duality of the Irish patriot's personality.

“I have sought to express the two sides of MacSwiney’s personality in this sculpture, the strength and determination of the idealist as well as the humanity and sensitivity of the man.”