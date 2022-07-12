Graham Norton overtaken by Stephen Nolan as BBC's best-paid Irish presenter

TV presenter Graham Norton is not on the BBC’s list of highest-paid on-air presenters for the second year in a row.

The BAFTA-winning star (59), who reportedly celebrated his nuptials in his native Cork last weekend, was not included in the broadcaster’s ‘top ten’ list in the annual report for 2021/2022.

He quit his Saturday Radio 2 show after ten years back in December 2020 to jump ship to Virgin Radio UK, which he is currently presenting from his home in west Cork.

His award-winning Friday night chat-show is produced by BBC Studios, which is deemed to be a commercial entity and is therefore exempt from the list.

BBC Northern Ireland presenter Stephen Nolan is now Ireland’s highest-paid presenter with the Beeb and is fifth place on the list of top earners with a salary listed at €489,000 (£415,000). This was an increase of €11,800 or £10,000 on the previous year’s earnings, where he was listed as number six on the list.

One of its best-known presenters, Mr Nolan fronts shows for BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Radio 5 Live as well as his hard-hitting TV show ‘Nolan Live on BBC One’. He also presents the ‘Nolan Investigates’ podcast series.

The past year has seen a huge exodus of presenters from the station including Emily Maitlis, who left Newsnight last February. But the top two earners remain unchanged. Former footballer and pundit Gary Lineker has retained his title as the BBC’s highest paid presenter for the fifth consecutive year. He earned €1.59m (£1.35m) last year for hosting Match of the Day and for his coverage of Euro 2020.

In second place was Radio 2 Breakfast Show host Zoe Ball, who took home €1.15m or £980,000 and is one of three women on the 'top ten’ list.

In joint third position on the list was former soccer star Alan Shearer and DJ Steve Wright with the same earnings of €530,000 (£450,000).

Huw Edwards and Fiona Bruce both earned €483,000 (£410,000) last year while Scott Mills and Vanessa Feltz were both listed with €471,000 (£400,000). Radio 1 presenter Greg James was in tenth position with €459,000 (£390,000).

Othe Irish names included on the list are journalist Orla Guerin, whose position on the list was unchanged with earnings of €189,000 alongside the BBC’s Special Correspondent Fergal Keane. His salary was up slightly from last year and is listed at €248,000.

The figures released only include work for the public service elements of the BBC.

Actors and presenters working on shows for the BBC’s commercial production division are excluded, including Norton.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries announced earlier this year that the BBC’s licence fee will be frozen under inflation for the next two years.