Graham Norton not on BBC’s top 10 earners for second year in a row

TV presenter Graham Norton is not on the BBC’s list of highest-paid presenters for the second year in a row.

The BAFTA-winning star, who reportedly celebrated his nuptials in his native Cork last weekend, was not on the ‘top ten’ list in the annual report for the first time last year.

He quit his Radio 2 show after 10 years in December 2020 to jump ship to Virgin Radio UK, which he is currently presenting from his home in west Cork.

His award-winning Friday night chatshow is produced by BBC Studios, which is deemed to be a commercial entity and is therefore exempt from the list.

The last time he featured in the BBC’s yearly list was in 2020 when he was listed as its third highest-paid broadcaster with an annual salary of €815,559 for his radio show alone.

His production company ‘So Television’ also pulled in earnings of over €3m and the presenter and author has an estimated worth of around €25m.

The past year has seen a huge exodus of presenters from the station, who left the BBC in favour of commercial entities but the top two earners remain unchanged.

This year sees former footballer Gary Lineker retaining his title as the BBC’s highest paid presenter. He earned €1.59m (£1.35m) last year for hosting Match of the Day and for his coverage of Euro 2020.

In second place was Radio 2 Breakfast Show host Zoe Ball, who took home €1.15m or £980,000 from the BBC.

In joint third position on the list were entrants Alan Shearer and DJ Steve Wright with earnings of €530,000 (£450,000) while BBC Northern Ireland presenter Stephen Nolan was next with €489,000 (£415,000.)

Huw Edwards and Fiona Bruce both earned €483,000 (£410,000) last year while Scott Mills and Vanessa Feltz were both listed with €471,000 (£400,000). Radio 1 presenter and new entrant Greg James was in tenth position with €459,000 (£390,000).

The figures released for the year 2021/2022 include only work for the public service elements of the BBC, meaning the list is dominated by individuals who work directly for its television, radio, and news divisions.

Actors and presenters working on shows for the BBC’s commercial production division are excluded, including Norton.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries announced earlier this year that the BBC’s licence fee will be frozen under inflation for the next two years.