Sunny spells will dominate across this week with highs in the mid teens.

Today will be a mostly dry day with sunny spells as temperatures are set to reach the mid-teens ahead of a mild week.

Met Éireann forecast that the weather will stay settled for the rest of the week as high pressure remains positioned close to Ireland. It will feel mild where sunny spells develop but turning cool by night.

A few light showers will develop throughout today with highest temperatures of 11C to 16C, mildest in the west and coolest in the east, in light to moderate easterly winds.

Tonight will be another mostly dry and clear night apart from a few isolated showers, mist and fog will also develop in places in a light easterly or variable breeze.

It will be quite cold overnight with lowest temperatures of between 0C to 4C generally, though a little colder locally in the midlands with a touch of grass frost possible.

Tuesday will be mainly dry and bright with long sunny spells. However, scattered showers will develop through the day with highest temperatures of 12C to 15C in a light to moderate easterly breeze.

It will be another mainly dry night on Tuesday with clear spells and just one or two lingering showers.

It will turn quite cool with lowest temperatures of between 3C to 6C in a light easterly breeze and a few patches of mist and fog will develop overnight.

Wednesday morning will be largely dry and bright with sunny spells. It will turn cloudier as the day goes on with well scattered showers developing.

Highest temperatures on Wednesday will be between 10C in the east to 15C in the west in light to moderate easterly winds.

It will be dry on Wednesday night with clear spells and occasional mist and fog patches developing with lowest temperatures between 1C to 5C in a light breeze.

Thursday will be slightly cloudier, though remaining mostly dry with just isolated light showers and highest temperatures between 11C to 15C in light winds.

It will be dry overnight with clear spells and light winds with lowest temperatures of 2C to 6C.

Current indications suggest Friday will be dry with sunny spells for most of the day, though cloud will build from the west later on with highest temperatures of 12C to 16C in a light variable breeze.