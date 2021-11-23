GRA members strongly criticise suspension and ongoing investigation into several gardaí in the south-west

The suspension and ongoing investigation into several gardaí in the south-west has been strongly criticised by members of the Garda Representative Association (GRA).

Five members of the force are currently suspended from duty in the region with delegates saying they have been “stripped of their dignity”.

Garda Cathal O’Gorman, from the Limerick Division, told the GRA’s annual conference in Kerry that “humanity died” with the suspension of his colleagues last November.

In an emotional address to delegates, Gda O’Gorman said that in the past 12 months nothing has happened with the suspended gardaí.

“One of the members suspended was back from work after a long illness just three hours.

"Three hours she was back and she was suspended,” he told the conference at the Gleneagle INEC Arena in Killarney.

“Two more of these members were on sick leave after a Garda vehicle they were travelling in was struck by another vehicle while on duty and attempting to preserve life, which is of course something we do without fear or favour.

“So colleagues after a year has passed, November 7, 2021 has passed, and what has happened in the interim?

“Absolutely nothing. No interview, no arrest. No phone call and no text message. Not one shred of evidence has been put to these members.

“Our colleagues have been stripped of their badges, stripped of their jobs, stripped of their dignity.

“They have been left ostracised in An Garda Síochána. What happened to being innocent until proven guilty,” Gda O’Gorman said.

The protocols and guidelines followed when suspending gardaí from duty has been a key issue discussed at the GRA’s 43rd annual delegate conference in Killarney this week.

Figures from the Garda Commissioner’s latest monthly report to the Policing Authority show that, up to the end of September, 81 people were suspended by An Garda Síochána.

The breakdown of this was 73 men and eight women, and includes gardaí, garda staff and probationers.

Garda chief Drew Harris has not attended the annual conference, due to a prior engagement with Interpol, with his absence criticised by delegates, particularly GRA President Frank Thornton.

In his address to the conference, Mr Thornton welcomed the virtual presence of Deputy Commissioners Anne Marie McMahon and Shawna Coxon but said the association’s concerns need to be heard by the Commissioner.

“Our members wish to take issue with the Garda Commissioner in relation to his handling of policing policies, the timing of public statements and what they perceive to be at times, a lack of support shown to the very frontline gardai who have gone above and beyond their duty, to ensure that we live in a safer, fairer, and more inclusive society,” he said.

In his hard hitting speech the GRA president also hit out at the suspensions, and the perception of widespread corruption in the force of which he said there was no proof.

He added that gardaí are actively responding to 999 calls despite perceptions they haven’t and that the establishment of an anti-corruption unit, without consulting frontline officers, was counterproductive.

“Over the past 12 months we have watched as Garda Management called urgent press conferences and told the public that they would ‘root out corruption within the force’.

“We were told of missed 999 calls, unilateral squaring of traffic offences and even sexual coercion – all under the umbrella of ‘Anti-Corruption’ with little or no figures, data, or evidence of the same.

“We have seen suspensions of our members without charge or detailed explanation, leaving some dedicated members sitting at home while the rest of the force remains undermanned and under-resourced,” he said.

In her virtual address to the conference Justice Minister Helen McEntee also said everything was being done to ensure body cameras for gardaí were being rolled out “as soon as possible”.

“Work is underway in my department on the drafting of a Garda Síochána (Digital Recording) Bill.

“The primary purpose of this Bill is to provide a strong legislative basis for Garda deployment of body worn cameras and to improve the legislative provisions relating to CCTV and Automatic Number Plate Recognition taking account of the GDPR,” Ms McEntee said.

The Justice Minister added that the “tireless efforts” of frontline gardaí during the Covid-19 pandemic “are widely acknowledged by the public”.