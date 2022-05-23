GRA fighting disciplinary case where frontline garda activated blue lights to alert motorists of a speeding stolen vehicle

A frontline garda is facing disciplinary action and may be dismissed for activating their blue lights to alert motorists of a speeding stolen vehicle.

The matter will be considered by a board of inquiry with the body representing over 12,500 rank-and-file gardaí saying it will give their member its full support.

Frank Thornton, president of the Garda Representative Association (GRA), said the Limerick-based garda was only trained as a Competency Based Driver level 1 (CBD1) meaning they're not allowed to use their emergency blue siren lights.

Speaking ahead of the GRA's 44th Annual Conference in Westport, Gda Thornton said: “The member was driving one direction and knew from a briefing that there was a stolen car being used in the city and he saw it and the occupant going the other direction.

"The member didn’t give chase or anything, but did turn around and activated the blue lights, just to make people aware of what’s coming ahead of them.

"And that member now is subject to a board of inquiry," he said, adding that the garda has the full support of the representative body.

"We will have a good go at this one – you can bet your bottom dollar on that.

“This member was acting proactively, engaging, and making sure that there was public safety, knowing what had just passed him.

"And we have somebody in some office just, you know, not taking any consideration of that or frontline policing.

"Maybe they are too far removed from it – that is probably the reality of it," he added.

Training is one of several issues set be discussed at the annual conference this week with delegates will also expected raise the capabilities of armed support units, tasers for frontline gardaí, and assaults on gardaí at the two-day event

Gardaí from the Sligo-Leitrim division are calling on the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to carry out a review of the armed support units in each district and division.

This should include the response times, comparing these against international norms, whether tasers should be available to all frontline members, and addressing any deficiencies as a matter of urgency.

The non-lethal tasers are currently available to specially trained officers within armed units but the prospect of them being made available to all gardaí will be discussed.

Delegates for the DMR South Central division in Dublin will also raise a motion directing the general secretary to prepare a comprehensive submission on pay and conditions.

This, according to the motion, will address the dangers faced by gardaí on a daily basis and increasing assaults, additional workloads, and pay.

Gardaí in the Meath division are also proposing that the Justice Minister Helen McEntee amend legislation on retirement ages.

Currently gardaí must retire upon reaching 60 years of age bar in exceptional circumstances where they can receive an extension.

The GRA are calling for the retirement age to be extended to 65 years of age to allow members of An Garda Síochána, "who are appointed to the force in increasing numbers at an age of 30 years or older, to complete 30 years reckonable service.”

The Garda Commissioner and Justice Minister are also expected to address the delegates in Westport on Wednesday morning.