GPs and pharmacists to administer half of all vaccines in €91m deal

MINISTERS have signed off on a deal worth €91m for GPs and pharmacists to administer the Astrazeneca vaccine to roughly one million people once it is approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

It is anticipated that the EMA will authorise the vaccine for use in the EU on January 29.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has been in talks with the company to secure shipments of the vaccine into Ireland before this date so that they are ready to deploy as soon as the EMA grant authorisation. However, it is far from certain this advance shipment will be possible.

“It’s believed that GPs and pharmacists will do about half of all vaccinations this year and are a very important group,” Mr Donnelly said on RTÉ News at One.

The Minister confirmed that Ireland is still on target to hit 140,000 vaccinations by this Sunday “in spite of Ireland seeing a 50pc reduction in the doses delivered by Pfizer this week”.

Mr Donnelly confirmed that Ireland achieved 94,000 vaccinations on Sunday and said the target is to have approximately 700,000 people vaccinated in 10 weeks’ time.

The Covid-19 data hub shows Ireland has just 77,000 vaccinations complete and the Minister says that he would like to see this updated daily but that figures will only be updated bi-weekly for now. He also disclosed the 3,900 people will receive their second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine this week.

The Minister said there was a “bit of a lag” in the reporting of figures due to reasons such as vaccinations having to be reported manually as “some nursing homes don’t have sufficient Wi-Fi or 4G” to do so digitally.

Mr Donnelly admitted that specific information on where vaccines have been given and how many was slow to arrive but said: “We are in week three of this and the focus has been on getting as many people vaccinated as possible”.

“If you look at the EU charts, we are doing very well with regard to daily numbers and my priority has been to get into the nursing homes and get the residents, staff and frontline healthcare workers vaccinated”.

The Health Minister said what happened in the Coombe Hospital – where family members of staff received left over doses of the vaccine – was a “profound error of judgement” and admitted he was “not happy about it at all”.

He confirmed the Coombe management has met twice in relation to the matter and that he will meet the hospital’s chief later to discuss the matter. He added that “it’s not just in the Coombe we are seeing this”.

Mr Donnelly said he would be “very happy” to look into reports that up to 80 people arrived into Ireland last weekend without the required negative PCR test and said the law was clear that people coming into the country must have one.





