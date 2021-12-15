A leading doctor said GPs have been advised to curtail certain services and to make vital medical care and the Covid-19 booster campaign their priority.

Monaghan GP Dr Illona Duffy said the HSE has told doctors that it is “all hands on deck” as everyone will be offered a booster vaccine in the weeks and months ahead.

According to Dr Duffy, GPs, pharmacies and mass vaccination centres are being advised to scale up the booster roll-out, in order to get ahead of the “oncoming onslaught that is being predicted with the new variant”.

“We are being asked to curtail normal routine GP services and to be able to concentrate on providing boosters vaccinations to all our patients,” she told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme.

“It’s a mammoth task. To date we’ve kind of done set groups – bit by bit – starting off with the over 80s, moving to the over 70s and then the at-risk groups. We’re really now being asked to look at those who are over 60s; try and prioritise them in our practice.

“I encourage all of them to come and get vaccinated and where possible vaccinate as many of them with the booster dose as we can in our own surgeries,” she added.

Dr Duffy said demand has never been higher on GPs because the sector is still “playing catch-up” with previous Covid-19 outbreaks, as well as the curtailment of services and the aftermath of the HSE cyber-attack.

“It’s very busy in general practice and I suppose now what we’re being told really is stop all non-essential work, prioritise what you’re doing and really the priority has got to be the boostering of patients,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Dr Duffy warned that the curtailment of non-essential GP services could cause A&E departments and other out-of-hour services to come under increased pressure and even become “overwhelmed”.

She added that many GPs will work extra hours over the Christmas period to administer as many booster vaccines as possible.

“I foresee that many GPs will work late into the evenings, they’ll probably work weekend days and probably some bank holiday days over the Christmas period,” she said.