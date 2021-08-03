Government says challenge to religious presidential oath should be thrown out, as litigants ‘are not victims’

The Government has said a challenge to the wording of the presidential oath, which requires those elected to swear to “almighty God”, should be thrown out as none of those taking the case are “victims”.

Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall, and co-litigants John Brady, David Norris, Fergus Finlay and Prof David McConnell are currently taking a case against the State in the European Court of Human Rights.

They have said under the current provision of the Constitution, they would have to make an oath “to which they have a conscientious objection” if elected president.

They are also challenging a similar oath required of members of the Council of State, which advises the President.

In submissions to the European Court of Human Rights reported today by The Irish Times, the Government said the case should be dismissed because their rights to freedom of thought, conscience and religion were not breached.

Directly citing the European Convention on Human Rights, the Government also claimed the declarations were “necessary in a democratic society in the interests of public safety, for the protection of public order, health or morals, or for the protection of the rights and freedoms of others”.

It added: “In line with the court’s case law, pluralism, tolerance and broadmindedness – including respect for religious diversity – must be regarded as conducive to public order in a democratic society.”

The Government also said that the litigants couldn’t be regarded as “victims” of the alleged violation of their rights, and that their case is “inadmissible”.

The litigants in reply said that they were victims, and that the Government’s claim that the oaths are necessary for a democratic society could not be take seriously.

“It suggests that they seek to eliminate all references to any religious ethos from the Constitution and, in a sense, render it God-less,” they said.

“The innuendo is that, if their claim succeeds, all religious references in the Constitution of Ireland and perhaps in several other . . . states with constitutions containing such references will be under threat.”

If the European Court determines that the oath breaches the human rights of those who are not religious, then the text of the Constitution will have to be changed to amend the oath. This will require a referendum.

The oaths in question have already been challenged by the UN Human Rights Committee, and an Oireachtas Committee made the recommendation to provide a choice of a non-religious declaration as early as 1998.