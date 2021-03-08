Government withdraws Davy as primary dealer in Irish bonds

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) has withdrawn J&E Davy’s authority to act as primary dealer in Irish Government bonds with immediate effect, their board has confirmed.

The decision was announced this afternoon, just days before a scheduled bond auction on Thursday.

The board reached its decision based on its assessment of the “very serious findings” relating to the firm that were made by the Central Bank of Ireland last week.

Read More

This relates to Central Bank findings which showed 16 Davy employees formed a consortium to buy Anglo Irish Bank bonds in 2014, after it had been tasked by Patrick Kearney, a Northern Irish developer, to sell these bonds for him.

This action is prohibited in stockbroking under EU law.

The Central Bank has fined Davy over €4m as a result of these findings.

Three of the firm’s highest ranking employees stood down last weekend in light of the revelations, with the 16-strong consortium open to further investigation by the Central Bank.

The NTMA’s decision today came following engagement with “investors in Irish Government debt” over recent days, it said.

“A primary concern for the NTMA is to maintain the reputation of Ireland as a sovereign issuer in the bond market and the orderly functioning of the market for Irish Government debt.

“In this context, the NTMA believes that the behaviour described in the Central Bank findings falls substantially short of the standards expected from market counterparties, peers and colleagues in the bond market and is potentially damaging to Ireland’s reputation as a sovereign issuer,” an NTMA spokesperson said.

Read More

Online Editors