Government will improve access to medical cards for terminally ill patients

The Cabinet has agreed to improve access to medical cards for the terminally ill by extending them to people who have a prognosis of 24 months, Independent.ie has learned.

The move follows a long running campaign to make it easier for people who have been told they have a life limiting illness to get a medical card.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly secured approval today to expand access to the cards, making them available to all who are terminally ill and have a prognosis of up to two years.

Up to now all those who have a prognosis of up to 12 months meet the “end of life” criteria for eligibility to the cards.

Around 1,800 people have these cards currently.

There was a commitment in the Programme for Government to extend medical card eligibility in cases of terminal illness.

The minister will shortly direct the HSE to put in place arrangements to enable all those with a 24-month prognosis to secure a card

Last November the Clinical Advisory Group, established by the HSE to examine the issue, recommended legislative change to extend eligibility in cases of terminal illness.

The administrative scheme to be announced today will be in place for one year pending the development of legislative options currently being examined by the Department of Health .

The campaign has been led by John Wall from Clare who is terminally ill with prostate cancer.

He has previously highlighted how those with a terminal diagnosis are still having to "beg" for medical cards.

The campaigner highlighted how many patients have to go to their TD in order to get a medical card, as the bureaucracy and delays in the system leave people waiting for months.

Up to now only those with a 12-month prognosis qualify for an 'end of life' medical card, which is not reviewed or means-tested.

Mr Wall says people who fall outside the 12-month bracket have difficulties accessing a card.

Those who do manage to qualify are subject to a review every six months, as well as a means test.

Mr Wall would like to see an end to this practice, as well as the terminal prognosis threshold increased to 24 months.

He says that those with this diagnosis also do not have access to credit or lending options.

