Government urged to extend blended working plan to 340,000 public servants ‘without delay’

A BLENDED working plan should be rolled out for the country’s over 340,000 public servants without delay, a union has said.

Siptu said a proposal to allow civil servants combine a return to the office with home working between next September and March should be introduced across the wider public sector.

Its comments come after details of the civil service plan were announced by the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform yesterday.

The new policy statement on blended working in the civil service says individual departments and offices will finalise and roll out their long term policies and implementation plans up to March next year.

But employees who opt for the blended work arrangement will be “required to attend the office at regular intervals and as needed”.

It says over time, shared workspace arrangements will be part of the plan and dedicated offices, desks and workspaces may no longer be provided..

Siptu deputy general secretary for the public service, John King, said the plan will go some way towards honouring the commitment in the Programme for Government for a fifth of public sector workers to be working from home in 2021.

He said it was a welcome but overdue move by the government.

“Throughout the pandemic, our members in the state sector and public service workers found remote working challenging, but nevertheless believe the experience has been broadly positive and productive,” he said.

“We need to seize this opportunity and agree a fair, transparent and flexible framework to be rolled out across the entire public service without delay.”

He said the framework has the potential to increase productivity, enhance work-life balance, reduce traffic congestion, and drive a more balanced economic recovery.

A department spokesperson said there will be consistency on common issues between the civil service and wider public service plan.

She said the approach on how the civil service framework document will be used “has yet to be decided”.

“The Department of Public Expenditure and Reform is working with employers across the civil and public service to develop a blended working policy framework for the civil service and bring a consistent approach to issues which are common across the public service,” she said.

“This framework will facilitate a consistent approach on common issues while ensuring that individual organisations or sectors have the flexibility to adapt to business needs and ensure continuity of public services.”