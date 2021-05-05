Government urged to bring ‘unconstitutional’ rent freezes before the courts

The Government has been urged to bring rent freezes, which some have said are “unconstitutional”, before the courts.

Sinn Féin put forward a motion before the Dáil today to introduce a three-year ban on rent increases, a tax credit where a month’s rent would be returned to tenants and an NCT-style system for rental properties to ensure that they are compliant with standards.

In response, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien moved a counter-motion, saying a “blanket ban” on rent increases would “face a significant legal challenge” and that landlords will “continue to leave the market”.

In Berlin, Germany’s Constitutional Court ruled last month that a law putting a rent cap on apartments was invalid.

Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould urged the Government to bring the issue of rent freezes to the courts.

“I ask the minister to stand up for renters for once and for all and to bring in the rent ban that Deputy Ó Broin is proposing. If the matter goes to court and the Government loses, at least it could say it did something,” he told the Dáil.

In a heated debate, Opposition parties supported the Sinn Féin motion and criticised Mr O’Brien.

“Renters have been treated terribly during the pandemic and there is no indication from the policies of this Government that that will change any time soon,” said Labour’s Duncan Smith.

“The minister wants to support a finance-based private sector that cannot adequately meet the housing needs of people in Ireland. That is not legislating in a way that balances rights, it is legislating from the mindset of the developers,” he added.

People Before Profit’s Richard Boyd Barrett said attempts by the minister and Government TDs to defend their plans for affordable housing “are threadbare in the extreme”.

His party colleague Paul Murphy asked why the Government would oppose a rent freeze.

“Why would it oppose inspecting rental properties to ensure they are meeting minimum standards? The only people who benefit from the Government's approach are rack-renting, slum landlords,” he told the Dáil.

Fianna Fáil TD Cormac Devlin said it is “imperative” that TDs work with the minister in solving the housing crisis.

“There are tangible solutions on the table here that are unprecedented,” he said.

“This Government is in office 10 months and has already brought forward a record number of housing and rent Bills, including the protections referred to by the minister, and unprecedented legislation protecting renters during this Covid-19 pandemic.”

He said it is “simple rhetoric” for Sinn Féin to come before the Dáil and “to come in here and say that it has a solution when in actual fact it voted against the practical measures that this Government has attempted to bring in”.

Meanwhie the Labour party has vowed that it will reintroduce the minister's own Bill from his time in Opposition if he "doesn't act" on it.

In 2019, Mr O'Brien, then Fianna Fáil housing spokesperson, proposed the Planning and Development (First Time Buyers) Bill 2019 which would allow local authorities to earmark up to 30pc of zoned land for first-time buyers.

Last week, it emerged that an entire housing estate was bought in Maynooth for renting out.

Labour’s Rebecca Moynihan said if Mr O'Brien does not act on his own bill, her party will reintroduce it, word-for-word.

"In opposition, the now minister seemed to acknowledge the horrific experience of many first-time buyers.

"However, now that the Old Boys Club is back in power, he has been captured by investors and corporate interests. Prioritising profit ahead of ordinary people during a housing crisis unlike any experienced before is disgraceful.

"The Labour Party will be glad to give him the opportunity to right this wrong if he fails to act," she added.