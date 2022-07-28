Government told to consider building industry levy to pay €2.5bn remediation costs for 100,000 defective Celtic Tiger era apartments

A working group set up to examine the issue of defective apartments is urging the Government to consider a building industry-wide levy to pay €2.5bn remediation costs for up to 100,000 defective apartments.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has received a report from the group set up to look at redress for defective Celtic Tiger apartments.

There are between 62,500 and 100,000 apartments, built between 1991 and 2013, affected by fire, structural safety or water ingress issues.

The total cost of remediations is estimated to be €1.56bn and €2.5bn, according to the report, at an estimated average cost of €25,000 per apartment.

The report does not go into specifics on how much such a levy would be or who exactly would be levied, apart from saying that it would be industry wide.

However, the working group says it is “not feasible” to put in place retrospective penalties on individual builders responsible for defects.

“A general industry levy imposed now would target all those in the industry, including those who did not contribute to the problem,” it said.

The report said the working group considered raising funds through an industry levy, the concept of which “requires careful policy, legal and public scrutiny and should be considered as an option in particular in the context of other similar industry levies under consideration”.

The working group lays out a number of options of how the redress can be funded.

The first option is low cost loans for apartment owners, as well as support for them in the form of a tax credit, a local property tax levy, a means-tested grant or a low-cost loan.

However, the report acknowledged this option would be “very challenging” as a low-cost unsecured loan would have to be first paid to owner management companies (OMCs), which operate apartments.

State funded 100pc grants may also be paid to OMCs for the most immediate works. Apartment owners would then have to pay for the rest of the cost themselves and the State would offer supports.

A State agency would have to be set up to carry out this financial assistance.

The third option is a combination of the first two options, where the State would pay directly for some of the work and the rest of the work would be carried out by some of the other options.

The working group said retrospective supports should be put in for works which have already been carried out or have been started on defective apartments.

These supports could be through a combination of refundable tax credits, grants, low-cost loans or a mixture of tax credits, grants to those outside the tax net and low-cost loans.

Only a quarter of apartments are owner occupied, with over 70pc being rented out privately or as social housing.

Some 86pc of landlords who rent out apartments have only two rental properties in their portfolio.

The Construction Defects Alliance said the report is a “landmark” for owners of defective apartments and called on the Government to put in supports in Budget 2023 for 34,000 apartments which have high fire safety risks.

“The Working Group has warned that the deferral or stalling of critical remediation works may occur ‘in order to ensure the ability to avail of a remediation support scheme’,” said spokesperson Pat Montague.

“Such a scenario – which they refer to as a ‘moral hazard’ – ‘may give rise to unnecessary risk to health and safety’ to those living in these 34,000 apartments.

“The working group has stated plainly that access for the owners of these 34,000 apartments to ‘retrospective financial assistance could play a very important role in tackling this moral hazard’.

“In the view of the Construction Defects Alliance, access to such retrospective financial assistance has to be provided for in Budget 2023 and this year’s Finance Bill.

"Any delay in doing so will, unfortunately, lead to the very unnecessary risks to health and safety the working group is warning about.”