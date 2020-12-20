Government to introduce two days of travel restrictions from Britain over fears new strain of Covid-19 will spread to Ireland

The restrictions are aimed at stopping the spread of a new strain of the coronavirus. Photo: Steve Humphreys

The Government is set to introduce two days of restrictions on air and sea travel from Britain as of midnight.

The restrictions are aimed at stopping the spread of a new strain of the coronavirus which British public health chiefs say spreads quicker than the original Covid-19 virus.

Freight ships and cargo planes will continue to operate and some essential workers will also be permitted to travel.

Read More

The Cabinet will review the restrictions when they meet on Tuesday. A senior government source said the measures are being taken as precaution and to allow the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) review the situation.

A Nphet meeting due to take place on Wednesday is being brought forward to evaluate the risk of the disease in this country and the new strain found in the South East of England will also be reviewed.

A senior Government source said they expect the new strain has already arrived in Ireland. The source said cases of the new strain have been identified in Northern Ireland.

However, it is understood public health experts in Ireland are not as concerned about the new strain as their British counterparts.

“I wouldn’t second guess Public Health England but our people seem to be more of the view that there are lots of strains of the virus,” a source said.

It comes as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has banned travel in and out of the South East of the country and introduced lockdown measures for the Christmas period.

Belgium, the Netherlands and Italy have banned British travellers from flying into their airports over fears of the new coronavirus strain spreading among citizens. Scotland has also stopped people travelling to and from England.

Speaking on The Week on RTÉ Radio One earlier today, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said they were concerned about the new strain.

“We are worried about [the new coronavirus variant],” said Mr Donnelly.

“We are very concerned about it and we’ll be making an announcement today on potential travel restrictions.”

Read More

Online Editors