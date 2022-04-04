Environment Minister Eamon Ryan has said the Government will implement a three-pronged approach to tackle rising energy costs, particularly to support those facing energy poverty.

Minister Ryan said much of the €2bn allocated by government to tackle the energy crisis so far has been spent on universal supports, but now more “targeted” measures are needed.

“One of the measures we expect to announce in the next week or two is that we will remove the POS, the Public Service Obligation, which goes on the electricity bills, will go to zero or negative in October this year,” he said.

Read More

Mr Ryan said it will cut up to €60 off electricity bills “depending on how negative it goes”.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland he said some measures will not be introduced until the budget, to allow time to “get that right” and to “work with the opposition and others and social partners”.

Secondly, he said of more focus is needed on energy efficiency and helping people to save money "with some practical measures that cut the bill”.

He said the government is planning to bring forward changes to the planning and regulatory systems, as well as a campaign to help explain to the public “what are the simple ways in which bills can be cut”.

Mr Ryan said some 700,000 homeowners could also save money in the long run by applying for the 80pc retrofit grant to make their homes more efficient. He said the improvements can cut 25pc off some bills.

Thirdly, he said the switch to local power supplies must be accelerated.

“Not to be dependent on imported fossil fuels. Switching to our wind and solar and hydro and biomass and other local power supplies,” he said.

“I've asked our department and the relative energy agencies to comment forward with the measures that could help accelerate that. Help both households and smaller businesses save money by making the switch we know we need to make in any case.

“In the coming weeks an initial suite of measures. Some of those targets very specifically helping particular homes. Others very much changing the planning or regulatory or market system. Helping people who are indent difficulty, making sure that we're doing all the things that gets them out of difficult.”

Meanwhile, regarding the war in Ukraine and the images which have emerged of alleged war crimes in cities on the outskirts of Kyiv recently, Mr Ryan said “horrific war crimes have taken place”.

“I think it's very important that the rule of international law applies here. That that it is treated and managed and dealt with through international courts and systems,” he said.

“That's what we stand for in this country and why we're supporting and taking in refugees and giving sanctuary because we believe in the rule of international law and I think all the forces of those laws now need to be applied to find out what happened and if necessary prosecute.”

Mr Ryan said Ireland some EU member states are in favour of an energy and trade embargo with Russia but the EU must be united.

“Other countries have a different perspective. They are in an immediate crisis situation should the gas be switched off. We’re less at risk in those circumstances. We'd be hit by the high prices but not so much by the supply risk.”

He said while NATO and world leaders are reluctant to engage Russian militarily for fear of escalating the conflict, he believes sanctions “will put an end to this war”

“We could in coming weeks have a very serious escalation both for the European economy, but I think the fact that we are currently spending in Europe some €1bn a day for that important Russian fossil fuels which is in part funding this war, to allow those sort of atrocities take place, I believe that makes the case for stronger and further action on sanctions,” he said.

When asked about the possibility of the Russian ambassador Yuriy Filatov attending the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s address to the Dáil and Seanad this week, Minister Ryan said if he attends, Mr Fliatov will hear “severe criticism of what his country is doing”.

“And I think the Dáil will united in that. I’m quite certain,” he added.