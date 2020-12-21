Government to fly stranded Irish in UK home – Coveney

Irish residents trapped in the UK due to the travel ban enacted at midnight will be able to fly home on special planes chartered by the Irish government, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has confirmed this morning.

Minister Coveney, speaking on Today with Claire Byrne, said this will only apply to Irish residents that were in the UK short term for work and for Irish people that were transiting home via the UK but were stuck there. It will not apply to Irish people resident in the UK.

“For anyone that is a resident of Ireland that was in the UK, maybe working there short-term or people that were transiting through the UK home then we will be facilitating these people to come home,” he said.

The Foreign Affairs minister said his department have set up an emergency assistance line at 01 613 1700 and Minister Coveney said teams are working there to answer questions of worried Irish residents currently stuck in the UK.

Minister Coveney also said the department of Transport has been liaising with airlines to make available a “limited number of flights” to bring Irish residents home.

“People who have been in the UK temporarily that need to get home to their families for Christmas. They will be facilitated with a limited number of flights today and Tuesday. You’re talking about two or three flights at most today and tomorrow. Anybody else coming to Ireland has to be in the category of an essential worker to do that.

“They will be asked to quarantine for 14 days and they will have to fill out a passenger locator form to give information as to where they will be for the next two weeks. It’s illegal to fill out that form inaccurately. Not everyone is checked up on but some people are,” Mr Coveney said.

Minister Coveney said it will be just two or three flights today and tomorrow, which is a significant decrease on the 35 flights per day the country would have seen but for the travel ban.

Minister Coveney insisted all other EU countries will also be operating similar flights to repatriate people trapped in the UK that aren’t residents there, and said it will be a small number of people returning to Ireland.

It is unlikely there will be any extension of the school holidays after Christmas Simon Coveney has said this morning, as the Foreign Affairs Minister said inter-county travel is likely to be restricted in the coming days.

The Minister said the government is working “night and day” to protect Irish people and that businesses will have clarity after the cabinet meet tomorrow.

