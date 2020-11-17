Government to decide on exit from Level 5 restrictions next week

Taoiseach Micheál Martin again signalled in the Dáil that the target is to ease restrictions to Level 3 rules. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

A GOVERNMENT decision on whether or not to lift Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions is expected to happen towards the end of next week.

It comes as Taoiseach Micheál Martin again signalled in the Dáil that the target is to ease restrictions to Level 3 rules.

He said: "When we went into level 5, we said we would try to exit on 1 December into Level 3.”

Read More

Read More

Read More

Ministers briefly discussed the matter at Cabinet today but agreed to consider it in more detail closer to when the restrictions are due to expire at the end of the month.

A Government spokesperson said a decision on the exit strategy from Level 5 is likely to happen towards the end of next week.

It will be made after consideration of the "most up-to-date figures" on the spread of the virus.

Most of the Cabinet discussions on the pandemic were related to plans to enter into an advanced purchase agreement for the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

Last week it was announced that tests have found the Pfizer vaccine to be 90pc effective.

Ireland would be in line for 2.2m doses - enough for 1.1m people under the agreement that is being spearheaded by the EU.

Government sources said more of the Pfizer vaccine may be available under the deal with the EU but also that other vaccines being developed by other companies may be purchased as part of a vaccination programme.

Ireland is involved in the EU procurement exercise for vaccines. The European Commission is negotiating on behalf of Member States in relation a portfolio that includes seven candidate

vaccines.

Ireland has already opted into advance purchase agreements for three of the vaccines being developed, those being worked on by AstraZeneca and Oxford University; Janssen which is owned by Johnson & Johnson; And Sanofi Pasteur.

Speaking on RTÉs Drivetime, Minister Donnelly urged people only to leave their homes for “reasonable excuses” in an attempt to suppress the virus before Ireland reached its expected departure from Level 5 restrictions on December 1.

“We want to get out the message to people that for the next two weeks, please stop,” the Minister said in relation to people meeting outside in large groups to drink and socialise.

“We want to ensure that large groups of people taking pints from pubs and drinking out on the street stops. I have been contacted by a lot of people around the country who are making huge sacrifices, in their jobs, businesses and lives.

“We had a great first three weeks of lockdown. We have just finished the fourth week and it hasn’t been a great week. The next two weeks are absolutely critical,” Minister Donnelly said.

Later on RTÉ News, Minister Donnelly said the country was still "largely on course" to meet its targets before the proposed end of Level Five restrictions but he admitted that the government are seeing signs of lockdown "fatigue".

Minister Donnelly encouraged people to "double down" for the next two weeks as the government "wants to be able to open up as much as possible".

"Six weeks is a long period of time for Level Five measures. We are seeing people become fatigued. Drinking in large numbers outdoors is a symptom of this, but we are also seeing more cars on the road recently."

Read More

Read More

Read More

Online Editors