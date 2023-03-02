The memo is being brought by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s Department

THE Government is to approve plans to develop several sites, including one previously earmarked for a ‘super prison’ to replace Mountjoy, for refugee accommodation on Friday.

Ministers will be asked via an incorporeal Cabinet meeting to approve €20m in funding to develop sites, including Thornton Hall in north Dublin, which was to be the site of a long-stalled project to develop a €525m so called ‘super prison’ to replace Mountjoy Jail.

The funding will also be used to develop accommodation at Collumb Barracks, the former army installation in Mullingar, Co Westmeath where refugees have been accommodated in tents in recent months.

The Central Mental Hospital in Dublin is another site being earmarked for development in order to accommodate refugees.

Up to 400 people will be accommodated under the initial proposals across the three sites, with €5m of the money also allocated for feasibility studies on two other sites.

The memo is being brought by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s department with input from the departments of Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman and Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien.

Ministers will be told that the aim is to streamline the processes for developing accommodation, particularly on the refurbishment side.

A source said the proposal is “essentially giving the Accommodation Working Group in Taoiseach’s the remit and money” to develop sites.