Government to add 20 countries – including UAE and Austria – to mandatory hotel quarantine list, Taoiseach confirms

A further 20 countries will be added to the mandatory hotel quarantine list by the Government later today, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has confirmed.

The UAE and Austria are among the list which will be finalised by Government later this evening. Previously, South Africa and Brazil were the only two countries requiring mandatory quarantine. Sub Saharan African countries will also be on the list.

Anyone arriving from these countries that are not essential workers will be subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine in a hotel, which they must pay for themselves.

The Taoiseach said Ireland will be taking a tough line in the coming months with regard to non-essential and agreed it will cost thousands to those who ignore the regulations, through fines or enforced quarantine in hotels.

Legislation to increase the fine for non-essential foreign travel to €2,000 will be brought in next week, Mr Martin confirmed. He said it was “regrettable that some people still don’t seem to get it” that travel abroad for non-essential purposes shouldn’t happen.

“Even now, as we move into a mandatory quarantining phase, we have to think beyond that as a strategy. All countries do, otherwise we end up as prisoners in our own country in the medium to long term.

"That comes back to the global vaccination strategy, that is going to be key to ending this,” he said while speaking on Morning Ireland.

Mr Martin said it made sense to be cautious in the face of the vaccination rollout as, “every month we get with the vaccine now, we reduce mortality, we reduce serious illness among those most vulnerable. That is a prize worth fighting for,” Mr Martin said.

He said it was still the “target” to have most of the population vaccinated by September but admitted “there are no definitives” when it came to vaccines as supply issues are “beyond his control”.

Mr Martin added that he thinks the world should be “pushing” production of the vaccine even more and alluded to Ursula von der Leyen’s speech yesterday where she said the current global capacity to produce vaccines “won’t cut it”.

The Taoiseach said the more advanced and richer societies will be vaccinated but pointed out that “we need the rest of the world to be vaccinated too as mutations will arrive” and could undermine our vaccination efforts.

The addition of the Johnson and Johnson one-shot vaccine will “make a real difference” when it comes on stream, the Taoiseach said, adding that quarter 2 is likely to see a “significant” increase in the number of vaccines available.

The positivity rate among close contacts has been at 22pc since the HSE’s contact tracing resumed testing of close contacts, “prior to this wave, that was 10 or 11pc,” the Taoiseach said, showcasing the transmissibility of the dominant UK variant.

Online Editors