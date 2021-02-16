Government TDs put pressure on ESRI to amend statements on Affordable Housing Bill

Government TDs and Senators have put pressure on the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) to change its opening statement to an Oireachtas Housing Committee today.

Independent.ie reported last night that the ESRI would warn the Committe that a shared equity scheme, which is part of Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien’s proposed Affordable Housing Bill, would increase house prices.

In an unusual move, Government members were critical of the ESRI’s comments at a sitting of the Housing Committee today and encouraged the Institute to change its opening statement, as they claimed that it did not take into account all aspects of the proposed Bill.

“Can you use this opportunity here now to acknowledge that your opening statement only deals with two of the three elements of the Bill and therefore could be misleading if it is read as a commentary of the full Bill?" said Fine Gael TD Emer Higgins.

“We saw that on the front page of today’s Irish Independent,” she said.

Her claims were also echoed by Fine Gael Senator Mary Seery-Kearney, who said that the ESRI statement should be updated “because it confines itself to two features" within the Affordable Housing Bill and not all of the three parts of the Bill.

“I think it is necessary given today’s media coverage for you to address that your statement has been taken without the wider context being examined,” she said.

Fine Gael Senator John Cummins also said that the Institute “ignored” a large part of the Bill.

“You have actually ignored a significant part of the Bill which is the provision of affordable purchase homes on local authority lands. That is ultimately a very big supply measure that will impact the provision of homes,” he said.

Fianna Fáil TD Paul McAuliffe said that affordable housing on local authority land doesn’t “feature” in the ESRI’s opening statement.

His Fianna Fáil colleague Senator Mary Fitzpatrick also said that the statement doesn’t take into account “local price caps” set for affordability.

However, Conor O’Toole of the ESRI said that the Institute’s opening statement is a fair reflection of the research carried out by the body.

“We balanced through the factors, we walked through the factors. We outlined the fact that the supply interventions are very important.

“We contextualised this scheme within the context for the other schemes that are available in the market,” he said.

Mr O’Toole said that there are “merits” to the shared equity scheme proposed in the Bill but also “risks”, which the Institute outlined in its opening statement.

The way Government members treated the ESRI at the Committee meeting was “remarkable and unprecedented” according to Sinn Féin TD Eoin O’Broin.

“The idea that we would suggest independent bodies amend their positions if the Government don’t like it is a very dangerous road to go down.

“I was very surprised to see it in my five years of being a member of Committees as I’ve never seen a witness be treated in such a co-ordinated manner by members,” he said.

