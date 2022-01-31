Government TD accuses Planning Minister of ‘aiming to exclude people from seeking justice’ in planning process

The chair of the Oireachtas Committee on Housing and Local Government has accused the junior minister for planning of “aiming to exclude people from seeking justice” in the planning process.

It comes as Minister of State for Planning Peter Burke is proposing major changes to the Planning and Development Act.

Under the proposed changes, local authorities will be freed to adjudicate on planning applications – with an injunction only possible once a project reaches An Bord Pleanála.

Motions on notice will also be reintroduced, meaning a defendant will be able to contest a judicial review leave application it considers to be frivolous or lacking substance.

An applicant will also be required to demonstrate they have a “substantial interest” in the case, must be directly affected by a development, and have previously participated in the planning process of the case.

Mr Burke is also examining changes to the criteria under which non-government organisations (NGOs) can initiate judicial reviews.

The new legal cost-capping arrangements will allow a defendant recover some element of legal costs from an applicant who loses a judicial review challenge.

An unsuccessful applicant will have their costs exposure capped at €5,000, while the costs recoverable by a successful applicant from a defendant will be capped at €40,000.

Speaking in response to these proposals, Green Party spokesperson on planning and chair of the Housing and Local Government Committee, Steven Matthews said: "Rather than address the issues behind the increasing numbers of judicial reviews, the minister appears to be aiming to exclude people from seeking justice. We need to be addressing the problem at source.

“Removing access to justice on planning and environmental matters doesn’t mean we will get a better or faster planning system, it just means some people will get away with poor planning decisions and that method haunts us from the past,” he said.

“Proper planning and sustainable development should be open, transparent and stand up to scrutiny at any level.

“I hope that the minister will reconsider many aspects of the 2019 Fine Gael bill on judicial reviews and I look forward to scrutinising this bill in our Joint Oireachtas Committee and recommending some improvements,” he added.

Mr Matthews has argued the under the Aarhus convention, to which Ireland is a signatory, access to environmental information, public participation in environmental decision-making, and access to justice “must be protected”. He said access to justice is “enshrined at the core of the Irish Constitution”.

“It is unacceptable to label groups who have an important role in ensuring that planning and environmental law is upheld and the environment is protected as being involved in an industry.

“Most of the people I know who are involved in taking a judicial review would much rather spend their time and money on other matters but have had to take these cases to protect our environment,” he added.

Mr Matthews said the best way to address planning disputes and the increasing number of judicial reviews is to address the problem at source by ensuring proper processes are adhered to, appropriate environmental and climate assessments are carried out, local authority planning departments are fully resourced and that there is meaningful public consultation and participation in the plan making processes.

“We also need to address the large number of extant planning permissions that have yet to be activated and acknowledge that judicial reviews are granted on a tiny proportion of planning decisions.

“The 2000 Planning and Development Act has been amended so many times that it is difficult to follow and it absolutely needs an overhaul. That does not mean reducing public access to planning - it means creating an inclusive system that will deliver on Ireland’s housing and development needs and place environmental protection and decarbonisation at its core,” he added.