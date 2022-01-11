Government still working on plans for two days off this St Patrick's Day – and a permanent bank holiday in February each year from 2023

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said the Government is working on a proposal to implement a double bank holiday for St Patrick’s Day this year.

Mr Varadkar also said plans for a permanent bank holiday for St Brigid's Day from next year are still being worked on.

The proposals stem from an idea to have national days of remembrance and reflection, to recall those who died during the pandemic, and recognise the efforts of those who worked through it.

“No formal decision made yet but what we’re working on is a proposal to have a double bank holiday for St Patrick’s Day so that would be the 17th and 18th of March. Then a new permanent bank holiday for St Brigid’s Day which would come into effect in 2023 but we just haven’t pushed the button on that yet.

“We’re still fighting this pandemic it’s not over yet and the purpose of the day would be to remember those who have been lost and to recognise all of the people who have done phenomenal work during this period.

He added: “It just seems that it’s too early to make a decision on that given that this is not yet over.”

The Tánaiste told RTÉs News at One that current financial supports in place due to the pandemic will end once restrictions are lifted.

“What we’ve done in the past is when restrictions have been eased we’ve had grace periods and we’ve always said that we’d avoid a cliff edge and of course we’ll do that because even when the restrictions are gone there has to be a recovery phase as well.

“But that’s the basic principle that the financial supports are linked to the restrictions that are in place so as long as we have restrictions on operating hours and capacity then we need to stand behind those businesses,” he said.

Mr Varadkar said he would welcome the relaxation of the close contact rule. He said the chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan is due to offer advice to government on this issue today.

“Essentially when it comes to any public health advice, you have to make sure that it does more good than harm. We do have a problem at the moment where for the first time since the pandemic began some supermarkets have to close because staff are out because they’re close contacts.

“Some childcare facilities are closing, and people are being denied healthcare in some instances, not because of Covid but because crucial staff are at home because they’re close contacts and have been told not to go to work,” he said.