Government sends 5,000 meals and 200 units of body armour to Ukraine

The Irish Government has sent 5,000 ready-to-eat meals and 200 units of body armour to Ukraine.

It is the first time in the 21st Century that Ireland has provided material to another army when it is actively engaged with an enemy in outright hostilities.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said Minister Simon Coveney approved the additional support for the war-torn State in response to a direct request from Ukraine for specifically defined non-lethal equipment, including the items now being provided.

Minister Coveney has confirmed that the contribution is a specific element of the government’s approximately €11 million contribution through the European Peace Facility and the further €20 million in humanitarian assistance.

Read More

He described the contribution as a “further tangible demonstration” of Ireland’s support for and solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

Read More

The meals and body armour, which have come from existing Defence Forces’ stocks, have been shipped and they are expected to arrive at a co-ordinating Polish logistics hub in the next few days.

The Polish logistics hub is acting as a platform for the co-ordination, administration and delivery of military equipment, both lethal and non-lethal, from donating EU member states.

On arrival there, the meals and body armour will be unloaded and stored for onward shipping to Ukraine.

The war in Ukraine has reignited debate in political circles about the longstanding policy of Irish neutrality.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney at the weekend spoke about the possibility of a referendum on Irish neutrality.

“I think it’s far too early to say that first of all we have to focus on the war, it’s consequences and how we can contribute to efforts to stop that war,” he said.

“We’ve just had a commission that’s worked on our Defence Forces, their capacity, the resource issues that are clearly there. The Defence Forces in Ireland has been under resourced for far too long and we need to correct that as a government.”

He added that a new policy on common security is currently being finalised and it does not require constitutional change.

“We will work through this, but Ireland will be part of this debate in the future, we already are, and we will continue to be. We’re trying to finalise a new policy on common defence and security for the EU,” he said.

“As of now, it’s a new policy on common security and defence, nothing in that actually requires constitutional change in Ireland because agree to work together.”

“No country is safe and being so-called neutral doesn’t mean that you’re safe and so neutrality in the future, I think, will need to be redefined if Ireland wants to remain a neutral State. And certainly, it needs to be redefined in the context of what our common security needs are in the future and how we protect them.”

Read More



