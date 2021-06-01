Government plans to link dole payments to person’s income before they lost their job

THE Government has signalled plans to link dole payments to a person’s income before they lost their job and Budget 2022 increases in weekly welfare rates for widows, carers, and people on disability and illness benefit.

As they launched the nearly €4bn National Economic Recovery Plan on Tuesday, ministers signalled further changes to social welfare lie ahead.

It comes after Opposition criticism of the Coalition plan to begin tapering the €350 Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) from September.

The PUP will be closed to new entrants in July before payments are reduced from September 7 with those on the highest rate facing a €50 cut to €300. Those on €250 per week rate will be transitioned to the €203 jobseekers’ allowance.

Read More

But speaking at Government Buildings on Tuesday, Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys said she had asked her officials to examine “pay-related benefit” where a person’s income before they lost their job is considered in the context of their jobseekers' payment.

“I think one of the things that we have learned from the pandemic is that when people suddenly lose their jobs, we don't want to see that cliff edge income drop because they have entered into commitments commensurate with their income,” she told a press conference.

“So we do need to avoid that drop, and I think that's where we can look at - and I've asked my officials to look at - pay-related benefit and I think that we need to do that. My officials are looking at that specifically.”

Meanwhile, Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath said the Government was conscious that it is over two years since there has been any change in core social welfare rates.

Ahead of October’s Budget, he noted that thousands of widows and carers as well as people on disability allowance, illness benefit and invalidity pension are on a "much lower level" of weekly social welfare than the top rate of the PUP, €350.

“That is a reality that people on all of those payments are living with. I am sure Minister Humphreys will be keen to have some level of social welfare package in the Budget in the autumn and that’s something we’ll be discussing over the weeks and months ahead,” he said.

The Government announced plans to maintain the current Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) until the end of September before changes to the scheme to allow it continue to the end of the year.

Speaking at the same press conference, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said there will be a higher rate of unemployment next year compared to pre-pandemic - between 8pc and 10pc, and that the EWSS was being extended for this reason.

Mr Donohoe said he anticipated the EWSS will be present in the early part of 2022 but in a very different form. He said that some of the payments would have to be reduced once employers have gained sufficient strength and are confident about their future.

Mr Donohoe said he believed a very strong economic rebound is possible in the second half of this year, but noted the difference between a rebound and a recovery that is sustained and leads to a fall in unemployment.

"A rebound is the first and vital step in recovery, but it isn't equal to all of a recovery. This plan is a bridge between both,” he said.

Other measures announced by the Government on Tuesday, included over 50,000 training schemes places on digital and green job programmes.

The special 9pc VAT rate for the hospitality sector will be extended until September 2022 and low interest loans - at rates of 3.5pc - will be made available to homeowners to retrofit their homes.

The tax warehousing scheme for businesses is being extended until the end of the year with no interest during 2022 and a reduced interest rate of 3pc after that.

An enhanced restart week payment for a business upon re-opening up to maximum of €30,000 was confirmed along with a new Business Resumption Support Scheme (BRSS) for companies with reduced turnover because of public health restrictions. It will be implemented from September.

Mr McGrath said there would be a budget deficit of €18bn both this year in addition to last year and that this reflected the scale of expenditure to respond to the exceptional circumstances.

Over €28bn has been made available over 2020 and 2021 and almost €12bn is being spent this year to respond to Covid-19, he said.