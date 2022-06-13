Government plans robust response to Boris Johnson’s change to Northern Ireland protocol law

The Government is planning a robust response to British prime minister Boris Johnson introducing legislation in the House of Commons which will override the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Brexit trade talks are set to become even more tense today, with the publication of British laws which it is believed will breach international law.

Irish ministers have ratcheted up their rhetoric around Mr Johnson’s protocol plans, as Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis insisted the new legislation will not breach the agreement struck between the EU and UK.

However, the Government is expecting the worst and is planning to hit back at Britain once the controversial bill is unveiled.

“We’ll want the EU to wade in, but if the legislation is as brazen as they are previewing we will have to come out strong,” a senior government source said.

Another senior government figure said the situation has become “very tenuous” due to ongoing Conservative Party leadership issues, which saw Mr Johnson face a motion of no confidence vote earlier this month. “Northern Ireland is growing more than other parts of the UK so the rationale is not there for this legislation,” the source said.

A Cabinet minister said the Conservatives’ “obsession and division over Europe show no signs of abating,” adding this is “bad medicine”.

The comments come after Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney suggested British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is using the protocol row to further her Conservative Party leadership ambitions.

Mr Coveney said relations between Ireland and Britain are “in a bad place” at present. “It seems to us, looking from Dublin, that their only consideration is around leadership ambition and leadership survival within the Conservative Party,” the minister said in comments believed to be ­targeted at Ms Truss.

The Government believes Mr Johnson will struggle to get his protocol legislation through the House of Commons and the House of Lords.

The Business Post reported that agri-food businesses have been told the bill will remove all customs checks for goods moving within the UK and will also allow firms to choose between applying EU or UK standards for their products.

It will also remove any oversight of regulations from the European Courts.

Yesterday, Mr Lewis said the legislation will be “lawful” and “correct”.

He said he hoped the new laws will persuade the DUP to give their backing to the restoration of power sharing and return to Stormont.

“If the DUP are true to what they have said is the reason they withdrew the First Minister in the first place, around wanting to see positive progress on fixing the problems of the protocol, this legislation will do that and I hope they will respect that and deliver on that.”

However, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said Mr Lewis was “talking through his hat”.

“What the Tory government is proposing to do in breaching international law is to create huge damage to the Northern economy, to the Irish economy.

“They propose to breach international law and are on an agenda of undermining, attacking and damaging the Good Friday Agreement.”

The UK Labour Party’s shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves, said the Conservative Party has developed “a record for law-breaking”.