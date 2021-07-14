Government is not even spending half what it promised on overseas development aid, TDs and Senators are told

Essential supplies being distributed by Trócaire in the Democratic Republic of Congo

The Government is not even spending half what it has promised on overseas development aid, TDs and Senators have been told.

The Government has pledged to spend 0.7pc of its gross national income (GNI) on overseas development aid by 2030, however the Oireachtas Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence will be told that it is not spending half of that.

Dóchas chief executive Suzanne Keatinge will tell the Committee increasing spend in Budget 2022 would become a “critical lifeline” for families who are “slipping further into poverty”.

“Increasing Ireland’s aid spending in real terms in Budget 2022 will become a critical lifeline for many thousands of communities who are unvaccinated and slipping further into poverty, including women and girls, people with disabilities, refugees and other marginalised groups,” she said.

CEO of Trócaire Caoimhe de Barra will tell the committee that there is a need for a “clear targeted pathway” showing how the promised spending can be delivered.

This can be done through Ireland’s Official Development Assistance (ODA) spend in Budget 2022, according to the charities.

“However, despite the government's pledge to spend 0.7pc of GNI on overseas development aid by 2030 we aren't even spending half that at present. The government must increase its spend and provide a clear targeted pathway to achieving what it has promised.”

The charities will tell the meeting how violent conflict has been worsened by the pandemic, especially against women.

The pandemic has also “undone” major development gains in recent years, including poverty eradication, public health advances, and equal access to education for girls.

“Our initial expectation of Covid was of a health crisis, but what we now see is a crisis on every level – health, gender-based violence, education, mental health, livelihoods and peace and most importantly, a crisis of hunger and deepening inequality,” said Dominic MacSorley, Concern Worldwide’s CEO.



