Government is ‘committed’ that Justice Minister Helen McEntee will not have to resign to take maternity leave - Taoiseach

The Taoiseach has said that the Government is “committed” that Minister for Justice Helen McEntee will not have to resign to take six months of maternity leave.

Government officials are examining how the Minister, who is due to have a baby is May, can be facilitated, without having to resign and later be reinstated.

“We are committed to facilitating Helen McEntee to take maternity leave and not to resign,” said Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

“I do believe we can accommodate Helen.

“We’re going to facilitate that through a range of mechanisms.”

He said that the Minister taking maternity leave will be a “catalyst for wider change”.

The Taoiseach hopes that a Citizen’s Assembly on Gender Equality, which is due to make its recommendations in the coming months, may make recommendations around politicians taking maternity leave.

He was speaking to broadcaster and journalist Dearbhail McDonald, as part of a Women for Election International Women’s Day event on women in politics.

The independent charity provides training and support for women considering election.

When asked about social media hate towards female politicians, Mr Martin said that he worries “deeply” about it.

“I worry deeply about it. Social media is having a very destructive impact on politics and on decision making.

Impact on individuals is very oppressive particularly online and to throw in the abuse that is going on is very, very detrimental to our body politic.”

He said that the abuse is a “deterrent” to those looking to stay in politics which can be “very damaging” in terms of false stories which can affect psychological well-being.

He also said that the Capital Riots in the US, which saw the violent storming of Capitol Hill and four people die, could “of course” happen in Ireland.

“Of course it could, it could easily happen anywhere at this stage.

“If you read a misleading narrative on an ongoing basis, people will get a different, wrong perception of an individual in the public life and then could go to harm them.”

Mr Martin said that half of all members in both Dáil Eireann and the Seanad could be women by 2030.

“We need more women in politics, women bring in different perspective and different politics,” he said.

