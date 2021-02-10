Government insists 10-year breach of WHO port disease control requirements is not affecting response to Covid-19

Catherine Murphy of the Social Democrats claims 'we have left ourselves exposed'. (Tom Burke)

THE Government is insisting that the absence of a World Health Organisation (WHO) required ‘competent authority’ for dealing with contagious diseases at our ports and airports is not affecting Ireland’s Covid-19 response.

It emerged today Ireland is in breach of WHO International Health Regulations (IHR) because of the lack of monitoring facilities for such diseases.

Documents released to RTÉ under the Freedom of Information Act also show Ireland has been non-compliant for around 10 years, despite high-level discussions on the issue between the HSE, the Health Department and Transport Department.

The opinion that Ireland is ‘leaky’ in terms of ports and airports has been put forward by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) as a reason why a ‘zero-Covid’ strategy proposed by academics and some politicians would be unworkable in Ireland.

In a document from January last year, the Health Surveillance Protection Centre’s interim director reported that no competent authority existed at Dublin, Cork and Shannon airports, and the ports at Dublin, Cork, Rosslare, Limerick and Waterford, the documents said.

Ireland's most recent self-assessments on IHR compliance, which were submitted to the WHO in 2018 and 2019, reported no ability to identify risk at points of entry to the country, they add.

In a statement, the Health Department said non-compliance with the IHR does not affect Ireland’s pandemic response at ports and airports in any practical way, and that checks are carried out by health officers under existing domestic law and other regulations.

“Following engagement between the Department and HSE, work was conducted to progress this issue during the course of 2019, including the commencement of a review of the relevant legislation by the Department and the submission of a proposal document by the HSE,” a Health Department spokesperson told Independent.ie.

“This work was paused following the onset of the pandemic. The issue has had no impact on the pandemic response.”

Commenting on the lack of a competent authority at ports, Catherine Murphy of the Social Democrats said we had left ourselves exposed by not setting one up.

Members of her party has been advocates of the ‘zero-Covid’ strategy, and the Kildare North TD said Ireland has a history of being reactive rather than proactive when it comes to building institutions.

“We have tended to take a laissez faire approach to regulations and treat them as a box-ticking exercise, and Covid has highlighted a lot of our inadequacies in this regard,” said Ms Murphy.

“This matter about the authority to deal with contagious diseases coming into the country has been ongoing for a few years now, and anyone that says another pandemic won’t happen again is likely to be wrong.

“We have left ourselves exposed by not clearing this matter up, and by not having a proper health care system or enough ICU beds.

“We seem to be good at solving problems because we’ve had a lot of practice at it, but we need to think of ways of stopping the problems occurring in the first place and we would be supportive of measures to fix this.

“The fact that there are two jurisdictions on the island is an issue in sorting this out, but we have to realise that controls like these authorities are there for our wellbeing. We’ve got away with it up to now but it needs to be resolved,” she added.

A group of academics presented the case for ‘zero Covid’ to the Special Oireachtas Committee on Covid last August.

They suggested stopping the virus through a ban on non-essential foreign travel along with testing, isolation and strict tracking of people once they arrive into the country.

Last month, Nphet said the ‘zero-Covid’ strategy advocated by opposition politicians was impractical and risky.

“It is an utterly false promise to say we can go to Level 0 or 1 in the space of weeks or months,” said Prof Philip Nolan, chair of Nphet’s epidemiological modelling advisory group.

“That won’t happen, and it would be an incredibly risky thing to do because we will inevitably be a leaky country and get reintroduction of disease, and that could easily be new variants,” he added.

