Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has said that Government does not “envisage” further restrictions before Christmas.

He said that there has been a reduction in hospitalisation and ICU numbers in recent weeks.

“We’re still asking people to be vigilant, to reduce their social contacts. We don’t envisage any additional measures to be taken between now and Christmas, that’s not something that we envisage,” he said.

He said that the details of the Omicron variant are not “fully known” still.

He said that people are “very tired” of Covid and that the new restrictions which kick in today will stay in place until early January.

He said that Ministers for Finance and Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe and Michael McGrath will make an announcement later on today on financial supports for businesses which have been impacted by the new measures.

Reacting to reports that there has been annoyance among Cabinet ministers following the Tánaiste’s remarks last week that new restrictions are “peculiar”, Mr O’Brien said that Cabinet made the decision “unanimously”.

“No-one has told me that the Tánaiste should shut up,” he said.

“It was a Cabinet decision made by us all, agreed by us all, made unanimously and the right thing to do.”

He said that Government does not want to see a “big peak” in cases in late January and that the changes were “necessary”.