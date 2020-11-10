Government criticised for lack of domestic abuse refuge spaces

The government has been criticised for failing to provide the number of domestic abuse refuge spaces that it’s required to under European human rights treaty.

It comes after it emerged that seven women and children a day were turned away from refuges which were full in the six months following the outbreak of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Roderic O’Gorman, the children and equality minister, confirmed that the Irish government is still claiming it only needs to provide one refuge space for every 10,000 women living in Ireland. Under the Istanbul Convention, a European treaty which Ireland has signed up to, states are required to provide one refuge space for every 10,000 people.

Mr O’Gorman said that the government was only providing one space for each 10,000 women because refuges were part of a “community-focused integrated response for victims, where community-based organisations and outreach supports are in place alongside refuges”.

According to the Council of Europe, Ireland is the only known European country which is claiming it only needs to provide the smaller number of refuge spaces.

Mr O’Gorman made the remarks in response to a parliamentary question from Holly Cairns, the Social Democrats TD.

Ms Cairns said that the government’s position “results in the state providing half the amount of refuge shelters it should be.”

“Since the beginning of the pandemic incidents of domestic violence have increased and I have sought additional investment from the government and emergency powers to put in place barring orders,” Ms Cairns said.

“Domestic violence shelters and support organisations have been doing incredible work during the pandemic, and now they are facing challenges raised by the next lockdown as well. This is another situation whereby the state is abdicating responsibility and outsourcing its responsibilities to NGOs and communities.”

On Tuesday, a new report revealed that between March and August this year seven women and children a day were turned away from domestic abuse refuges which were full. The figures were published by Safe Ireland, a group representing front line domestic abuse services.

Safe Ireland said that in cases where those fleeing abuse couldn’t be accommodated by a refuge, services had used creative solutions to try to find alternative local accommodation.

Reports of domestic abuse have increased during lockdown, and Safe Ireland said that over 20 women and children a day who had never asked for help before had sought domestic abuse support between March and August.

In 2018, an average of eight women and children a day were turned away from refuges that were full. Tusla had previously warned that while demand for refuges had dropped during the initial lockdown, it expected the number of survivors who needed emergency accommodation to increase afterwards. A number of refuges across Ireland are also operating at lower capacity due to social distancing requirements.

