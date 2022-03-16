Eligible people are being urged to get Covid-19 booster. Stock image.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that “basic precautions” should be taken during St Patrick’s Day celebrations – but the Government is not currently considering new Covid-19 restrictions.

It comes amid fears of a surge over the double Bank Holiday this week after 25,000 cases were reported over the weekend.

Speaking in Washington, Mr Martin said that the Government is concerned about the recent increase in cases.

However, it is not currently considering putting in place new restrictions.

“The message is to obviously enjoy St Patrick’s Day, but be comfortable in what you’re doing and take basic precautions in terms of your own health and in terms of the Covid situation,” he said.

“We are concerned with the increase in Covid cases.”

He said that he has been in contact with Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan and Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly.

The Taoiseach urged people to get their booster and said that many haven’t received it.

He said that masks should be worn “where appropriate” especially in large indoor gatherings, shops and hospitals, as per current public health advice.

Meanwhile, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 5,452 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19. In addition, on Tuesday, 8,644 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

As of 8am today, 1,081 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 44 were in ICU.

A statement from the Department of Health said: “With the St Patrick’s Day bank holiday approaching, it is important that we all continue to follow the public health advice in order to socialise safely and maintain our focus on protecting those most vulnerable to the severe effects of Covid-19, as well as ourselves.

“There has been an increase in the number of people with a diagnosis of Covid-19 who are receiving care in hospital. This is placing an additional burden on the delivery of services across hospitals and Emergency Departments.

“Anyone who has symptoms of Covid-19 should self-isolate until 48 hours after symptoms have substantially or fully resolved – please do not attend any social events, work, school or college if you have symptoms.”

Mask wearing is advised in crowded indoor settings, on public transport and in healthcare settings. Anyone who wishes to wear a mask should not be discouraged from doing so.

“Continue to practise good hand and respiratory hygiene by washing and sanitising hands regularly and coughing/sneezing into your elbow. Maintain a physical distance where possible.

“Meet up outdoors if possible. When meeting indoors, avoid poorly ventilated spaces and keep windows open," the statement said.

Anyone diagnosed with Covid-19 should self-isolate for 7 days from date of onset of symptoms, or if asymptomatic, date of first positive test. Anyone exiting self-isolation at day seven should continue to adhere to other public health protective measures.

Many people who were infected with Covid-19 over the Christmas period will now be eligible for a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Book a booster appointment on www.hse.ie if you are 12 years or older.