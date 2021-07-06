Government can’t guarantee all fully vaccinated people will have EU Covid certs in time for international travel return

The Government cannot give a guarantee that all fully vaccinated people will have their EU Digital Covid Certs (DCC) by July 19.

Fully vaccinated people will have to wait to receive travel cert with a QR code from the HSE, which will act as the EU Covid pass from July 19.

This will come in the form of an email or a postal letter, depending on what information has been provided to the HSE.

This means that the Government will give itself seven days to issue over 1.8m certs to fully vaccinated people.

Read More

Read More

However, a Government spokesperson could not guarantee that every single fully vaccinated person will have their DCC by July 19.

“Whether they’ll have it in their possession by the 19th of July, can’t say I’m sure. But they’re starting to go out from the 12th of July,” said the spokesperson.

“I don’t know when every single person from 1.8m will get their cert. They’re obviously are going to go through it as quick as they can,” he added.

The spokesperson said that those who registered for their vaccine through the vaccine portal will likely get an email and those who got their jabs in a pharmacy or a GP will most likely get a postal letter.

Over half of travel certs for fully vaccinated people are believed to be issued by post initially.

The certs will be generated by the Office of the Chief Information Officer using data from the HSE.

Revenue Commissioners will assist with the initial batch of postal deliveries.

Those who have not been vaccinated will need to pay for private PCR tests and the private testing facility will then issue a testing cert, which can be used as a DCC.

Those who have recovered from Covid and want a DCC will need to contact the especially established DCC call centre to ask for one.

The Government will establish a “one-stop” call centre and website for queries about the DCC, travel advice, passports and mandatory hotel quarantine.

The call centre will be set up by the Department of Health although the spokesperson could not give details of how many staffers it will have or how much funding it will receive.

The spokesperson said that the HSE has records of 170,000 people who have recovered from the virus in the past nine months.

The DCC for fully vaccinated people will also likely be used as a vaccine pass to facilitate indoor dining.

Hospitality groups will meet with Government officials tomorrow to continue crunch talks on how indoor dining can reopen following Nphet’s advice that it should be only available to fully vaccinated people.

The Government spokesperson said that while there are a number of options on the table in discussions between the hospitality sector and Government officials, using the DCC as the vaccine pass is a “strong candidate”.