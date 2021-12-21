Government announces partial sale of state-owned stake in AIB

The Department of Finance has announced that it is to begin selling shares from the state-owned stake in AIB.

The partial sale of the 71.12pc directed shareholding in AIB Group Plc will be completed over the next six months through a pre-arranged trading plan which will be managed by American headquartered Merrill Lynch International.

The Department confirmed that under the trading plan, BofA Securities – which is part of Merrill Lynch International - has been mandated to effect a “measured and orderly” sell down of shares in the company on behalf of the Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe.

In a statement released today, the Department said: “The Minister has instructed BofA Securities to target a sale of up to, but no more than, 15pc of the expected aggregate total trading volume in shares of the Company over the duration of the trading plan. The number of shares to be sold will depend on market conditions, amongst other factors.”

In order to ensure that the taxpayers’ interest is protected, the Department said shares will not be sold below a certain price per share, which it “will keep under review”.

The trading plan will become operational in mid-January and will terminate no later than six months thereafter, but it can be renewed at the Minister Donohoe’s discretion.

Meanwhile, the decision to launch the trading plan does not preclude Minister Donohoe from executing other transactions in the State’s directed shareholding in the company, that achieve “value for money” for taxpayers, including during the term of the trading plan.

The Department said Minister Donohoe will keep other sale options open, “including accelerated bookbuilds or directed buybacks should these opportunities present themselves”.

Speaking ahead of the announcement Minister Donohoe said: “With our share trading programme proving successful in reducing our stake in Bank of Ireland, I am now announcing the restart of our phased exit from the State’s larger investment in AIB. The bank’s financial performance has improved significantly while investor appetite for banks is also recovering, so these conditions provide a supportive environment to reduce our shareholding in the bank over time. Given the thinner liquidity in AIB shares, I expect the pace of share sales to be slower than what we’ve seen at Bank of Ireland, but it is important that we make further progress on what will be a multi-year journey”.

The Minister for Finance currently owns circa 1930 million ordinary shares in the Company through the directed portfolio of the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF).

These shares represent 71.12pc of the issued share capital of the Company.

The Department of Finance is being advised by N.M. Rothschild & Sons Limited (“Rothschild & Co”) and William Fry LLP in relation to this transaction.

Following the announcement by the Department of Finance regarding its intention to sell shares in AIB Group plc, Colin Hunt, Group Chief Executive said: “We welcome this decision by the Minister for Finance, Mr Paschal Donohoe TD, that will lead to a further divestment of the State’s shareholding in AIB Group plc. It is an important development in the process of returning the State’s investment in the Group.

"AIB owes the Irish taxpayer an immense debt of gratitude for its support during the financial crisis. The Group’s robust balance sheet, its digital capability and the scale of its operations means it will continue to play a key role in supporting the Irish economy and our customers.

"The focus of our strategy is to grow and strengthen the Group to ensure we continue generating sustainable

returns for all our shareholders,” he added.