Governance and management arrangements in disability services across the country need improvement says HIQA

Governance and management arrangements in disability services across the country need improvement to ensure people with disabilities receive good quality care, according to the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA).

HIQA carried out 1,220 inspections in disability services last year and found the majority of centres provided a good standard of care and support to people with disabilities.

However, inspectors found overall compliance levels across the sector deteriorated when compared with 2020.

It was noted however that there were also significantly more on-site inspections completed in 2021 compared to the previous year.

In 2020, the regulation relating to governance and management was reviewed in 72pc of inspections compared to 95pc in 2021, which also contributed to the variation.

One in five inspections completed in 2021 found improvements were required to the provider’s governance and management arrangements, with non-compliance increasing throughout the year.

HIQA found that there continues to be significant variance in the level of non-compliance in congregated settings compared to community-based settings.

There are 1,401 registered residential disability centres housing more than 9,000 people.

It found residents living in smaller, community-based homes experience a better quality of life, live in safer services and are more likely to experience better personal outcomes.

HIQA’s deputy chief inspector of social services said poor governance and management has a “negative impact” on the quality and safety of care and support for residents and “impacts on their quality of life”.

Finbarr Colfer said: “It is critical that providers re-establish effective governance and oversight to ensure that residents receive the quality of support that they are entitled to.

“We found that residents living in congregated settings were more likely to experience a poorer quality of life with notable inequalities in the overall quality and safety of the services being provided to residents.”

He added: “Furthermore, a higher number of congregated settings than in previous years required improvements to the overall quality and safety of the premises.”

The report said the absence of specific safeguarding legislation placed limited obligations on providers and persons in charge to protect residents from abuse, to investigate and to take action where allegations had arisen.

The report noted a deterioration in the "overall effectiveness" of safeguarding in the sector.

Hiqa referred three safeguarding concerns to the Health Service Executive (HSE) national safeguarding office.

In one of these cases the regulator also referred the matter to An Garda Síochána and Tusla, the child and family agency, “due to the nature of the concerns identified”, the report said.