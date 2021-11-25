Google’s Irish arm makes €345m settlement with Revenue

GOOGLE Ireland has made a €345.2m settlement with the Revenue Commissioners, but still managed to pay a €3bn dividend to its parent company during 2021.

The internet giant revealed the payments in newly-filed accounts for the Irish arm of US group.

The settlement with Revenue relates to corporation tax, the company notes in the accounts for the 12 months to the end of last year.

“Subsequent to year-end, the company agreed to the resolution of certain tax matters relating to prior years,” the accounts state. “This tax liability and associated interest are recognised in the current financial year.”

Of the settlement, €218.1m was for historic corporation tax adjustments, while the company also paid €127.2m in associated interest to the Revenue Commissioners.

Google Ireland’s total tax charge for 2020 was €622.3m, note the accounts, which was up from €263.3m in 2019.

Google Ireland is a wholly owned subsidiary of Google Europe, Middle East and Africa Unlimited, whose ultimate parent undertaking is Alphabet.

Google Ireland, which operates two data centres in Dublin, is also responsible for providing most of Google’s consumer services to users in the European Economic Area and Switzerland.

It generates its revenue from the delivery of advertising across Google-owned platforms, including its search engine and applications it owns such as YouTube. Google Ireland employs more than 4,300 people.

Turnover at Google Ireland increased last year from €45.bn to €48.4bn.

“This increase is primarily driven by an increase in advertising revenues generated by Google properties and Google Network Members' properties,” note the accounts.

It made a pre-tax profit of €2.8m last year, compared to €1.9bn in 2019.

More to follow...