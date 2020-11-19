Google to subsidise Dublin apartments for ‘critical’ public workers

Google Ireland says it will offer 46 apartments it acquired as part of Boland’s Mills at reduced fixed-term rents to “key workers” in the local community.

The move is a gesture by the wealthy tech giant to lower-paid workers.

It will apply to “eligible individuals, and their families, who work in jobs that are critical for the well-being of the community such as public-safety employees, nurses, teachers and front-line service workers”.

Google’s plan to subsidise housing was originally revealed by the Irish Independent in an exclusive interview with Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

“Google’s aim is to create an environment that is reflective of the diverse nature of the Grand Canal area,” said a spokesperson. “Google is working with a selected shortlist of approved, not-for-profit housing bodies to develop and implement the plan.”

Speaking to the Irish Independent last September, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the company was open to thinking about such a move.

“Google has made a home in Ireland over the last 17 years and the vibrant and creative character of the local community has become ingrained in our culture at our EMEA HQ,” said Jennifer Kelly, global vice president of real estate and workplace services.

“We’re committed to ensuring that the development of Boland’s Mills has a positive impact in our community and offering these 46 apartments to key workers in the local community is an exciting part of that.”

In addition to the residential rental units, the new Boland’s Mills will feature 40,000 square feet of publicly accessible mixed-use space, an eclectic and functional mix of retail, recreation and dining options and experiences, including a dedicated 5,000 square foot community and cultural space.

Google will publicly launch its call for retail occupiers in mid-2021 with the Boland’s Mills scheme set to open to the public at the end of 2022.

