‘Goodnight my beautiful boy’ – Andrew O’Donnell's parents speak at funeral of teen who died in Greece

Mourners at the funeral of Andrew O’Donnell, who died after a fatal fall while on a post-Leaving Cert holiday with school friends in Greece, have heard he was a beautiful, funny and mischievous young man who could light up a room and knew how to throw a good party.

Andrew, who had only celebrated his 18th birthday on the first day of the Leaving Cert, was one of two students from St Michael’s College in Ballsbridge, Dublin, who died while on holiday on the island of Ios at the beginning of the month.

For the second day this week his classmates congregated in a church as they said goodbye to friends whose lives full of promise were really only beginning before being cruelly snuffed out.

Andrew had decided to return early to his accommodation while out with friends on the island of Ios, and suffered a fall while on his way. He was reported missing and a search for him later discovered his body on rocks the next day, Saturday July 1.

Fellow student Max Wall died suddenly the following day while making his way to the ferry terminal. His funeral on Monday heard he had undergone complex heart surgery three years ago. He died while talking to his father by phone.

At the Church of the Sacred Heart in Donnybrook yesterday morning the chaplain of St Michael’s, Fr Paddy Moran, said it was a time of “unimaginable grief”.

He said Andrew had applied for places in several English universities and had a future that promised wonderful things.

“Had things been different who knows where his life might have brought him. For some unfathomable reason that we will never understand that promising future was cruelly taken from Andrew. A simple fall on a mountaintop took his dreams, his hopes, and his ambitions,” he added.

He told of a loving Mother’s Day card that Andrew had written for his mother Bebhinn, and said it had the ultimate message for the Irish rugby team heading off to play in the World Cup France later this year, because the words within it finished ‘PS. Is there any greater present than the Grand Slam’.

Fr Moran also related a story he had heard in recent days about how after the Covid lockdowns Andrew wanted to invite a few friends over to the house, so his parents went out and let him have his pals around.

He texted them later saying he had just gone out, and that he would “tidy the house later”, and his parents wondered why the house would need cleaning if there were only a few friends over.

“Then Rory, Andrew’s younger brother, goes back to the house, opens the front door, sees the devastation, closes the front door, and goes to his neighbours to tell them his house has been burgled,” Fr Moran said to laughter.

Symbols brought to the altar to represent Andrew's life included many sporting medals he won, sporting jerseys and a football, a dog lead to represent his love for his two Golden Retrievers, Marnie and Maisie, a Kanye West vinyl record, a Bluetooth speaker, and his graduation cap from St Michael’s College.

Andrew’s parents spoke with emotion and warmth about him in tributes that praised both his love and his mischievousness – two qualities that any parent would cherish in a teenage son.

“Andrew will remain forever young in our hearts, he will never be forgotten, and his memory we will always cherish,” said Andrew’s father Gavin, adding that he could not be prouder of him and the man he became.

His mother Bebhinn described him as a young man who lived on his own terms.

“Dear Andrew, my beautiful baby boy. Although you have been towering over me for the last good while, to me you will always be that wonderful and unconditionally loved bundle of joy that arrived into our lives on the seventh of June 2005 at 11.44am,” she said.

She also spoke of how in recent weeks as a distraction to the stress of the Leaving Cert they would try to perfect the best cheese toastie together, and how he lived so many life experiences and loved his younger brother Rory, with whom a true bond was forming.

“You loved your baby brother Rory, and I always knew that once you both got older that the silly sibling fighting would fade away and you would become tight brothers. That bond was well and truly forming, and your little middle-of-the-night escapades up to Spar on Bath Avenue I pretended mostly I didn’t know about, but secretly I was delighted,” said Bebhinn.

She said she had learned from Andrew’s friends in recent days how funny and mischievous he was, and that she now has his music playlist on her phone, and that his friends had suggested that they play Mr Rager by Kid Cudi as a send-off at his cremation.

“I only looked at the lyrics this morning and I realised how appropriate they are, and how it sums up your next chapter,” she added, quoting the words ‘I’m off on a new adventure. I’m on my way to heaven’.”

“Sleep well. We love you. We miss you, but we will see you again one day. Goodnight my beautiful boy. We are truly heartbroken,” she concluded.

During the mass prayers were said for Max Wall and his family.

Andrew was a keen sports enthusiast and a member of Old Belvedere rugby club, Belmont FC, Railway Union Sports Club, and Clanna Gael Fontenoy GAA club.

After Requiem Mass his wicker coffin was driven to the ground of St Michael’s College followed by his school friends carrying yellow roses while members of Belmont FC lined the road and applauded him as the hearse drove by.

A private cremation service took place in Mount Jerome in Harolds Cross.

The mass was attended by ministers Simon Coveney and Norma Foley. President Michael D Higgins was represented by his Aide de Camp Commandant Stephen Howard.