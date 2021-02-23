Golfer Tiger Woods suffers ‘multiple injuries’ after car goes off road and rolls over in crash

Tiger Woods was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital on Tuesday after suffering multiple injuries when his car went off a road and rolled over

Mr Woods was brought to a local hospital by ambulance after his vehicle sustained major damage.

The golfer was the driver and sole occupant in the single-vehicle traffic collision.

In a statement, a spokesperson for LA County Sheriffs said: “On February 23, 2021, at approximately 7:12 AM, LASD responded to a single-vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement... pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

“The Vehicle was traveling northbound on Hawthorn Boulevard, at Blackhorse Road, when it crashed. The vehicle sustained major damage.

“The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer, Eldrick ‘Tiger’ Woods. Mr Woods was extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life’ by Los Andeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries.

“The traffic investigation is being conducted by investigators from LASD Lomita Station.”

Many celebrities have taken to social media to share their well-wishes for Mr Woods’ recovery.

Taking to Twitter, Baseball player Alex Rodriguez posted: “Praying for my brother @TigerWoods as we all anxiously await more news.

“Thinking of him and his entire family.”

Jada Pinkett Smith said she saw him just yesterday, writing: “Prayers up for the GOAT @TigerWoods who was in an accident this morning.

"Was just with him yesterday. Don’t take not even a MOMENT for granted! I know you’re good because your Tiger within is a beast!!!”

Basketball player Isaiah Thomas commented: “Prayers up @TigerWoods” followed by the praying hand emoji.

