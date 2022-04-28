GoFundMe launched for Dublin woman (36) seeking potentially life-saving US cancer treatment trial

A fundraiser has been launched for a Dublin woman who needs €500,000 for a potentially life-saving cancer treatment trial in the United States.

Almost €200,000 has been raised for 36-year-old nurse Ciara Barry in the last three days, which she described as “overwhelming”.

Mrs Barry has battled Hodgkin's Lymphoma three times in her short life, twice as a teenager and then again in her 20s.

Midway through her 30s she developed an aggressive type of blood cancer called High Risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) and has undergone a year and a half of treatment at St James' Hospital, Dublin.

Despite every effort, her blood cancer did not respond to treatment, and she was informed that palliative care was her only remaining option.

Not wanting to take the diagnosis lying down, Mrs Barry began researching international medical trials and she has been offered a place on a clinical trial for Car T- Cell Therapy at the Moffitt Cancer Centre in Tampa, Florida, which she is due to start on June 1, 2022.

CAR T-cell therapy works by engineering the patient’s own cells so that they attack the disease.

The therapy is available for people who are battling specific types of blood cancer in Ireland, but Mrs Barry’s form of the disease is not included.

The Tampa clinical trial requires a minimum stay of six weeks and Mrs Barry has been advised that the estimated cost of all the medical treatment could reach over €500,000.

Ciara, who lives near Drimnagh with her husband Paddy, said a chance to take part in the trial means “everything” to her.

“Car T [therapy] has been giving people remissions and great results and it’s a chance to beat this and it’s the possibility of having my life ahead of me again and it not ending at 36,” she said.

Mrs Barry said her family, friends, work colleagues from Tallaght Hospital and even strangers are working together to help raise enough funds to get her to the United States.

“I always knew the Irish were generous, but they hear a story and they want to do what they can,” she said.

“I’ve had people contacting me trying to arrange accommodation in Florida, trying to see if there is anything to can do about the flight. Ireland is just so great for such a tiny island. It’s mad what can happen when people put their heads together.”

Mrs Barry added that her friends held their first fundraising committee meeting this week and they have secured Shane Lowry’s hat from the Irish Open as a raffle prize.

In a message posted on the GoFundMe page, Ciara’s sister Claire Lynch said: “We never imagined having to ask this of anyone, but unfortunately, we are in this situation.

"Ciara is an incredible person. She is a ray of sunshine in every room she enters and she truly is the light of our lives. We are so incredibly grateful for any support you can offer, no matter how big or small.

“Should any money from this page be left over after paying medical expenses, Ciara will ensure that the money will go to the wonderful charities and organisations that helped her over the years: Make a Wish Foundation, CanTeen Ireland and St James’s Hospital Dublin.”

To donate, visit: gofundme.com/f/ciara-mooney.

